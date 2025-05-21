Nigerian singer Small Doctor has cried out over substance abuse on social media after his recent experience

The music star went on his official X page to recount the heartbreaking things he saw while strolling in his hood

Small Doctor’s post about substance abuse drew the attention of many netizens, who also dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian singer Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor, has cried out about substance abuse on social media.

Just recently, the Penalty crooner took to his official X page to lament about the situation as he raised his concerns.

According to Small Doctor, he was recently strolling in his hood when he saw a lot of heartbreaking things among young people. The music star complained about the alarming rate at which people use substances.

Nigerians react as Small Doctor cries out over substance use among youths. Photos: @iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Small Doctor also recounted how his senior colleague, Wasiu Ayinde, told him six years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre because it was going to be very profitable in the future.

The music star also recounted how he saw some of the promising guys in his hood whose lives had been destroyed by taking substances. He wrote in part:

“Wasiu Ayinde Told Me 6 Years Ago To Establish A Rehabilitation Centre, Stating It Is The New Oil. That Man Saw The Future.

Most Heartbreaking Was When I Arrived My Hood, I Saw Some Promising Guys We Grew Up Together Sleeping While Standing 🤦🏾‍♂️, Some Were Even Making Some Crazy Postures While Sleeping. So Sad 😭.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Small Doctor speaks on substance abuse

Small Doctor’s tweet about the high rate of substance abuse among youths after what he experienced in his hood, drew the attention of Nigerians on social media. Some of them reacted to the music star’s tweet after it went viral:

Paulithas_touch said:

“To those of us that doesn’t smoke or do substance may God continue to bless us.”

Ig_ten_fingers_ said:

“On colos on colos 😢😢 it’s a waste of time.”

Tinaajibola_fabs wrote:

“😢😢😢 it is well.”

Iamadunniade01 said:

“To the guys that doesn't do substance, may God answer your secret prayers.”

Bimzeeluv said:

“Them plenty for Agege and Iju well.”

Dj_perry_magicfinger said:

“Colos and banku don spoil many of dem lives 😢.”

Adeleruj said:

“NDLEA should lunch a big raid on their dealers and they shouldn’t accept any bail money thier dealers should spend years in jail, all this will reduce.”

Officialkingtbabs said:

“Swears it's getting worst on the street no one is doing anything about it many young champ are under drug these days no be every mad man be ise aye nah colos and Ice 😢.”

Mel_aniegoddess said:

“They see it from artist who sing and they think it’s good and they follow .😢”

Mztollyhoni said:

“The smell of the colos fit make u vomit 😢.”

Segun.adegoke said:

“Evil communication corrupts good manners 😢😢😢.”

Iamadeniji003 wrote:

“He’s not even capping. Went to Agege area somewhere I grew up. man I saw people I know while growing up all looking like crapp.”

Tolani5058 said:

“By 2030 mad human beings go full street.”

Small Doctor and wife welcome baby in Canada

In other news, Legit.ng reported that in March 2025, Small Doctor and his wife welcomed a new baby.

The musician, who is known for keeping his family life away from the public, had his wife take to her official Instagram page, @Arablady1, to announce that they had welcomed a child.

