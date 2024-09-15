Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman is not done with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and his church

The TikToker shared a video of the cleryman performing a miracle on one of his members who couldn't walk

Not stopping there, the preacher went on to offer the healed person money, which caught the attention of many online

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, often known as Verydarkman, brought the attention of many to a new video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the general overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) in Warri, Delta State.

Recall that Verydarkman and Jeremiah Fufeyin have been in a long-term feud following the latter's healing water project.

Verydarkblackman attacked Prophet Fufeyin's miracle video Credit: @verydarkblackman, @prophetfufeyin

Source: Instagram

In a new post, the TikToker urged President Tinubu to outlaw prophets such as the prominent preacher.

In a viral footage, the clergyman was shown performing a miracle on a woman who was unable to walk; after touching her with a hand towel soaked in what appears to be holy water, she proceeded to walk.

The Prophet went on to give a bunch of money to the "healed" member.

In response to this video, Verydarkman turned to Instagram to call out the pastor, saying he wants to land in a police case where the pastor will have to heal him.

In VDM's words:

"President Tinubu needs to ban Pastors Like Jeremiah from Showing their Miracles online, If you take Prophet Jeremiah to an Hospital now he will not be able to heal a fly, Prophet Jeremiah You Must sue me again, I want you to double the lawsuit I want a case that will land me and you in an Hospital filled with sick people or a Disability Home, and if you are able to heal 300 people they should jail me for 300 years, Pastor Jeremiah You needs to Follow me to Borno Maiduguri right away, Thousands of People need spiritual healings right now"

Watch his video below:

Verydarkman and Nasboi called out over video

Verydarkman, and comedian Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, affectionately known as Nasboi, was called out by media personality Destiny Ezeyim, professionally known as Radiogad.

A video of VDM and Nasbio trended online, showing both of them in a contentious posture.

The TikToker was seen dressing the dreadlocks of the skit maker, who squatted in front of him and waited patiently for his hair to be done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng