Following the release of online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, a pastor has made a worrying post on social media

The preacher reminded people that Verydarkman's phone and car are still with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

On Friday, May 2, operatives of the EFCC arrested Verydarkman at the premises of GTBank in Abuja, where he had accompanied his mum over unauthorised withdrawals in her account

Enugu-based pastor, known as Gen Robert Jr on Facebook, has reacted to the recent release of outspoken critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman.

After five days in detention, Verydarkman was released by the EFCC on administrative bail on Wednesday, May 7, after his fans and apologists mounted aggressive online and physical protests demanding his freedom.

Recall that Verydarkman had stormed a GTBank branch in Abuja with his mother over unauthorised withdrawals to her bank account.

He had made a video while in the bank, only for the unexpected to happen. Following his release, Pastor Robert warned people that it is not yet over.

Pastor's post about Verydarkman

In a Facebook post on Thursday, May 8, Pastor Robert reminded people that Verydarkman's phone and car were still in the custody of the EFCC.

He advised people to keep praying and "doing the needful", adding that they should not rejoice yet. His post read:

"REMEMBER VDM phone and car are still with the EFCC… I told us keep praying and doing the needful… please don’t rejoice too soon."

The pastor's post about the controversial social critic elicited mixed reactions on social media. People wondered why Verydarkman's phone and car were not returned to him.

Reactions trail pastor's remark about Verydarkman

Nkiruka Obomegbulem Chikadibia said:

"God i beg oo."

Bernard Bridget said:

"If the so call EFCC are not thieves watin concern car concern the complain wey him go lay?"

Kendu Sunday Akpaninyang said:

"I wonder why they will cease his phone and car what for."

Patrick Victor said:

"Aaah we really need to pray oo...This EFCC wants to format everything on that phone fah."

Golden Chinonso said:

"If so, dy no really well.

"Why should dy lawyer not come out with the phone."

Verydarkman seen limping after release

Verydarkman was finally released on Wednesday, May 7, after being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was arrested after he accompanied his mother to a GTBank branch on May 2, 2025, to complain about missing funds from her account.

Hours after Verydarkman regained his freedom, a video was posted online showing his physical condition. The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured.

