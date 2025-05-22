LASU lecturer, Adeyinka Bello of Lagos State University, insists all her children must marry Yoruba partners

Bello narrates how meeting a mixed-tribe lady reinforced her decision to only allow her children to marry full-blooded Yorubas

Davido, defending his roots after criticism online, reveals his grandmother was Igbo, sparking conversations

A lecturer at Lagos State University (LASU), Adeyinka Bello, has sparked intense discussion online after boldly declaring that her children must only marry Yoruba partners, no exceptions.

The academic made this statement on Wednesday, May 21, while reacting to Nigerian singer Davido’s now-viral “Igbo by blood” comment.

The singer made the revelation after an X user criticised his perceived closeness to Igbos, claiming they would eventually betray him.

In a sharp clapback, Davido referenced his paternal grandmother, Esther Nnenna Adeleke, who was Igbo.

Reacting to the singer’s comment, Bello took to her Facebook page to air her firm beliefs about tribal loyalty and marriage:

She wrote:

“I’m thoroughly, 100% Yoruba. No mix. My children are all Yoruba. Awon omomo mi gan must all be Yoruba. Of any tribe. No discrimination when it gets to that. Call me anything you want o. I don’t care"

She went further to share an encounter with a young woman who had come to her office on a business visit.

The lady, representing a well-known Nigerian company, introduced herself and began a friendly conversation about their planned collaboration.

However, things took a turn when Bello asked the lady for her name and found out she had a Yoruba name.

Bello recounted:

“I immediately told her I don’t speak English with my fellow Yoruba people unless it’s an official setting."

The lady was surprised and explained that while she had a Yoruba father, her mother was from Delta State, and she could speak her mum’s language and English fluently.

Bello said the moment reaffirmed her stance:

“I reckoned, minus 1. That’s why I would ensure my kids all marry Yoruba. Even in Yoruba Cuba or Brazil, they must marry Yoruba.”

See her post:

Reactions trail lecturer’s stance

Her comments have divided social media users. Some hailed her for promoting ethnic pride, while others slammed her for fuelling tribalism in a diverse country like Nigeria.

@Ayodele Adekoya said:

“Our dear Honourable, you've said it before. Colonization by marriage is real! We must resist it in full. 'Kundus' to you on this evangelism.”

@'Dele Ogundele wrote:

“Imagine the response ‘more of Deltian than Yoruba’... even when your father is Yoruba and only your mother is Delta. Waaooh!”

@Akingboye Ajayi-Obe added:

“Yoruba men that marry non-Yoruba women are psychologically traumatized. Some suffer in silence while pretending all is well. I thank God my family is 100% Yoruba—blood and character.”

@D'Nami Itis didn’t hold back:

“Good trees bear good fruits. Bad trees bear unwanted fruits. People like you are the reason Nigeria is like this. Tribalism is killing us.”

@Samuel Ozioma Ogbonna slammed the sentiment:

“Just imagine the post and comment of educated people who are mentally illiterate. Every tribe in Nigeria is blessed in their own way. This level of hatred is embarrassing.”

