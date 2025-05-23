A young man turned heads at his British school prom with his traditional Yoruba attire which he rocked confidently to the event

The outfit made him look like a wealthy Yoruba prince and he stood out in the crowd with viewers showering praise on him

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A standout attendee at a British school prom stole the show with his traditional Yoruba attire, drawing admiration from viewers.

The young Nigerian man's fashion choice added a touch of cultural flair to the event, setting him apart from his peers.

Nigerian man rocks native outfit to his school prom in United Kingdom. Photo credit: @ab3nimi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man rocks Yoruba attire to school prom

The videographer, @ab3nimi, captured the moment, showing the student's cream-coloured Agbada, paired with a matching cap, and giving off the image of a wealthy Yoruba prince.

As the camera moved across the gathering, the difference between the man's outfit and the formal attire of his classmates was so visible.

While his fellow students opted for traditional British prom wear, the young man's Agbada attire set him apart.

His partner in the video complemented him perfectly, and together they exuded an air of sophistication, uniqueness and poise.

Some people even joked that the pair resembled a royal couple, with the other students serving as their escorts.

Nigerian man in British school dresses like 'Yoruba prince' to school prom. Photo credit: @Leon Neal/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as man wears Yoruba outfit to prom

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Yorùbá said:

"He’s Yoruba doesn’t mean he’s Nigerian. There are indigenous Yorubas in Togo and Benin Republic who dress like their Nigerian counterparts. Yoruba is bigger than Nigeria."

@memoirof a journeyed woman said:

"Imagine if Nigeria wasn't in Africa, what would have happened to the continent."

@debeautygarden said:

"Watch that Nigerian stride and pride. It’s like the others came for his inauguration it’s giving corrupt politician child’s wedding."

@Aaluah said:

"He’s not a Yoruba prince. He doesn’t have a yoruba woman on his arm. We can’t be proud of that."

@Ibraheem asked:

"Is it only me that noticed the girl that wore a suit and while her date wears a dress??"

@ishkidd said:

"But we Nigeria guys don’t like wearing agbada we were force to wear it on occasion."

@Malice said:

"Not him walking like he owns the school. I now understand what some of my friends say about me walking like I have all the time in the world."

@TAORA_ Adire Showroom said:

"We are proud of you, oko mi Àbẹ̀fẹ́ omo b'adie ba ku, ata laa lo!"

@NewDawn said:

"Oshe, correct guy! You rocked this attire, love your carriage, confidence and elegance."

@MDK said:

"Radiating royalty, 9ja is not just a country, it’s a prestigious identity."

@TIKTOKQUEEN👑MOM said:

"Too many guards front and back. What an intro, with amazing entourage!! Clear road for the king!!!!"

@Pippa K (Pippa) said:

"When did they start having Proms in the UK? Guess the Americanization of the world."

@tko said:

"I can’t wait til my babies have prom! Any opportunity for natives we showing out."

@Life_Style_Fitness Journey said:

"I LOVE to see this. Thank you for representing your country and continent."

@OLA'REAL said:

"Some people will copy this and claim is theirs. Werey ni ibo."

@Slimbullet said:

"Oh heaven knows I would have dressed traditionally too to match my Prince."

@kapchorwa's finnest said:

"I expected these guys prom to be legit, I must African prom parties for real, we have vybe."

@pretty little angelKhadijaOlu said:

"Oh my goodness yes go girl. Respect. Respect I love this is also she's really beautiful."

Watch the video here:

