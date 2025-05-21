Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux gave his in-laws something new to talk about

Recall that the celebrity couple are currently preparing for the final leg of their wedding ceremony, set to hold in Tanzania

In that light, the singer released a new song addressing his wife’s past lover, which has since caught the attention of many

Nigerian influencer Prisicilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux has sent a public notice to all her past lovers with the release of his new song.

The Much-loved celebrity couple have continued to raise fans' anticipation for the final leg of their JP2025 wedding.

Recall that the couple who had several ceremonies to celebrate their union, including a traditional Nigerian wedding and a white wedding in Lagos, are getting set to do the finale in Tanzania on May 28, 2025.

The musician recently released an East African love song for his wife, where he sent a message to all her exes.

The lyrics sung in Swahili were recently translated for Nigerians, and one of the lines read:

“I don’t care whose ex I’m dating, but she’s my everything.”

Juma Jux's new song is coming weeks after Nigerian singer Lil Kesh, rumoured to be Prisicilla’s former boyfriend, received backlash for his congratulatory message to the bride.

In a short but warm message, Lil Kesh congratulated Priscilla on her wedding, referring to her affectionately as “P Coco.”

Lil Kesh's tweet stirred up rumours about a relationship between him and Priscilla a few years ago, especially after she featured in his 2019 music video for Nkan Be. At that time, Priscilla denied romantic involvement, clarifying that she and Lil Kesh were simply close friends.

Watch Juma Jux’s video below:

Nigerians react to Juma Jux’s new song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

maplenaija_kitchen

"Madly in love 😍. May he always be in love with her."

mabel.o.richards said:

"My wonderful inlaw is deeply, madly and forever in love.... Chakam 📸😂😂."

reallsyka said:

"Lil kesh your soup is ready warm eba come 😂."

girlontheblock444 said:

"With the way you love priscy and make her happy, you can do no wrong in my eyes 😂😂. Our in law 😀😀😀."

rhiks_ex said:

"Love unconditionally. God please abeg do my own."

officialsemira said:

"The jam sweet well well mostly the infuse of local drum beat inside it 🔥🔥🔥👌🏾."

disuojo said:

"The Sound is called SINGELI and it's Tanzania traditional sound. It is use for bragging, dissing or calling people out for their bull shitt. But in this song, he is bragging about his wife and dissing bloggers posting rubbish about their exe's ."

precious.oge wrote:

"This guy get sense no doubt and i am extremely happy for them."

ms_faythy said:

"He’s so in love with her😍."

eve_martins01 said:

"Una must learn this Tanzania language by force🤭😂."

presh_xious said:

"I remember when gla ma first posted their picture together she said it was a music video 😂."

Juma Jux gives update on JP2025 grand finale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux shared an update on their final wedding ceremony set to hold in Tanzania.

Recall that the bride's mother, Iyabo Ojo, had told Nigerians about the final JP2025 wedding in Tanzania and how the huge hall would take three days to fully set up.

In a recent clip, the Tanzanian groom reminded netizens about the upcoming wedding reception. He, however, mentioned that left to him, he wanted to host their wedding in every country, including Rwanda, where they first met. Juma Jux, however, admitted that his wife, Priscy, was already tired of all the festivities because she had to dress up in several bridal outfits.

