Australian OnlyFans model, Annie Knight, has been hospitalised following her sexual encounter with 583 men

The 28-year-old admitted that she was not doing very well after the encounter led to her bleeding a lot

News of Annie Knight’s exploits made the rounds on social media and several Nigerians dropped their hot takes

An Australian adult movie star and OnlyFans content creator, Annie Knight, was hospitalised after sleeping with 583 men.

On May 18, 2025, Annie Knight participated in a challenge where she attempted to break her record of sleeping with 24 men in a day. The 28-year-old then proceeded to sleep with just 583 men in six hours.

However, in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the Australian OnlyFans star admitted that her body wasn’t doing well after the encounter. She stated that she had experienced bleeding which led to her carrying out some tests.

“I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” Knight said.

The model, however, added that she wasn’t sure whether the bleeding was because of the challenge or because she has endometriosis, which is a painful condition whereby tissue that’s similar to the uterus lining grows outside of it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Annie Knight also shared a video of herself wearing a blue hospital gown. According to her, sleeping with 583 men a day ended up being bad for her body.

In her words:

“I guess 583 guys in a day isn’t that good for your body.”

Despite the health scare, the Australian OnlyFans star told Us Weekly that she was ‘shocked by how easy’ the challenge was. She admitted that she was worried that doing 584 men was a lot because she had previously slept with 24 men at most in a day.

Reactions as Annie Knight gets hospitalised after sleeping with 584 men

News of Annie Knight’s encounter with 584 men which landed her in the hospital, spread on social media and it raised a series of comments from netizens, particularly Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

Ife_lo_la_ said:

“Where did she get those multitude of people?”

Ms.lizet said:

“God is a patient God … cos what the helly??”

Iamjinius_ wrote:

“After martel….na hotel….after hotel…..na hospital 😂😂😂.”

Henryadolphus said:

“Did they book a whole city to do it? I’m wondering how it happened.”

Pdedios1 said:

“Simple maths will tell you that each man has only 37 secs to spend with her… and the fact that people can’t do simple maths and realize it’s practically impossible to do this in 6 hrs is concerning.”

Oyindaakinbote said:

“Clear indication that too much of everything is not good😂.”

Josfyn29 said:

“E reach to faint 😳.”

Onome_dynamite said:

“i wonder how God feels sometimes about things like this😢na wa ooo.”

Lilybonte09 said:

“Why Guinness book of record never give her award 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️.”

Jazodskitchen wrote:

“Definition of Human dumping ground. Like what was she expecting....to be hale and healthy after the show? Seriously.”

