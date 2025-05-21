Keke Palmer reveals she pays just $1.5k in rent and drives a modest car, insisting it’s more important to be financially stable than flashy

She reveals her dad gave up his pension, and her mum left everything to support her career, which was helpful.

The True Jackson star began acting at 9 but says she quickly out-earned her parents, but still follows their humble example

Popular American actress and singer Keke Palmer has stunned many after opening up about her simple lifestyle and money habits despite being a Hollywood millionaire.

In a recent interview with CNBC Make It, the 31-year-old entertainer revealed that she intentionally lives far below her means, an unusual move in an era where celebrities are often known for flaunting their wealth.

Keke Palmer explains the importance of living below your means

During the candid interview, Keke stressed that being rich doesn’t mean one should spend recklessly.

She stated:

“I live under my means. I think it’s incredibly important. I don’t need to impress anyone. If I have a million dollars, my rent is going to be $1,500. My car note is going to be $340. I don’t need a Bentayga; I’ll ride in a Lexus."

She explained that her humble beginnings shaped her view on money. Her parents, who made about $40,000 (N52 million) a year combined, were always careful with spending — a lesson she has now carried into adulthood.

Her parents sacrificed everything, now she gives back

Palmer added that her parents made major sacrifices to support her childhood career, with her dad even giving up his pension and her mum travelling around the world with her.

She said:

“What’s mine is theirs and what’s theirs is mine.I would work another 20 years if it means I can provide for them.”

She believes in saving, investing wisely, and helping her family, not showing off material things for social media validation.

The actress also used the opportunity to advise young people, especially women, to educate themselves about money management.

She recommended reading financial books, taking local courses, speaking with money-wise friends, or even using tools like ChatGPT to draw up personal budgets.

She advised:

“It’s important to know how to manage your money. Don’t wait until it’s too late"

