Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has ordered total shutdown of porn websites nationwide.

It directed the Nigerian Communications Commission to enforce the immediate shutdown of the websites in the country.

The House gave the directive during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers suggested that the internet providers must block access under the new directive.

Katsina Rep. Dalhatu Tafoki sponsored the motion, calling it a step to “protect societal values.”

Details later…

Source: Legit.ng