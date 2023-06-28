Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown, has taken to social media to react to screenshots of her Onlyfans

Following her allegations against the singer, netizens dug up screenshots of the businesswoman from her Onlyfans account

In a recent post, Brown pointed out that it was her past, and she has grown from that

Her message, which touched on her now-Christian values, has left netizens unimpressed

Anita Brown has come out to address screenshots from her Onlyfans account that have resurfaced on social media.

Following her allegations of being pregnant for singer Davido and shocking screenshots of chats she posted online, Brown soon became a hot topic of discussion online.

Davido's alleged pregnant side chic speaks to Onlyfans past Credit: @ninatheelite, @davido

Source: Instagram

Within hours, news that she was an Onlyfans model went viral online, with lewd photos resurfacing on social media.

In a Twitter thread - from her suspended account - Brown owned up to her past, challenging one without sin to cast the first stone.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She went on to state that she was not ashamed of her past, adding that people were allowed to grow and change.

Brown wrote:

"I love who I was and I also love who I am becoming and where I am at so far. The things I have done I have done in a past and the things I've been through gave me a lot of authority and testimony. I feel no shame about my past. I am light. If you're a believer, you wouldn't be shaming someone's past."

Read the full post below:

Social media users slam Anita Brown for preaching Christianity after Onlyfans past resurface

queen_kateelfrida:

"It’s like using Christianity is the new trend."

lovedoctorfab's profile picture

"So this girl fit preach like this and she no fit calm down for OBO.. just imagine, so she had conscience and the right to be sensible all these while and chose not to be. Even with all the plea. She just chose to be a demon! Now she’s talking about salvation, faith and redemption. Say No To Akata Girls.."

sir_eltee:

"With the way she mentioned God, faith, salvation, one would have expected her to stay away from someone’s husband. Not really surprised, most people don’t practice what they preach!"

barbie_beey:

"All these celebrities that post about Christianity, scriptures and doing the most. You keep shouting Christianity, born again but you don’t even sound like a good person cause you keep throwing shade at the wife instead of facing the person that got you pregnant. This is the new trend among female celebrities and their gullible fans both home and abroad. Doing the most in ways that doesn’t align with Christianity but talking/acting holy about God online."

Davido's alleged pregnant baby mama Anita shares singer's phone number: "Call him and find out"

American entrepreneur, Anita Brown set the internet on fire when she came out with claims of being pregnant for Davido.

In a tweet, the US businesswoman shared a screenshot of the singer's American phone number.

She posted the number and advised fans to get the truth from the singer directly.

Source: Legit.ng