Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, stepped out in a blue ensemble to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra

A couple of days later, Instagram influencer, Diiadem, shared photos rocking a similar designer, only hers came in pink

Several fashion lovers have shared their thoughts about which of the ladies pulled off the look

When it comes to rocking some eccentric fashionable garbs, it goes without saying that Tems has continuously proven that that is her territory.

The popular singer has since gone global and has been spotted in some buzzworthy ensembles that fit her beautiful physique effortlessly.

The photos show Tems and Diiadem in similar designs. Credit: @temsbaby, @diiadem

Source: Instagram

As is the case with many celebrities, every once in a while, twin fashion moments occur, and in this story, we have Tems and Instagram baddie Diiadem sporting similar designs.

Legit.ng takes a look at how both fashionistas styled their netty designs.

Tems

She performed 'No Woman No Cry at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, draped in a powder blue ensemble that put her amazing curves on display.

The netty catsuit, whose designer remains unidentified, featured a cut-out neckline and long sleeves as well as a wrap skirt-like feature around the hip and derriere section.

Check out the look below:

Diiadem

The curvaceous social media influencer shared some photos two days after, dressed in a similar look in a pink version.

Hers, which also had the same netty and skirt-like feature, was slightly different as hers was made of a corset bodice and a micro-cropped turtleneck top.

She paired hers with a big mini bag and a pair of shoes in the same colour.

Swipe to get a clearer look:

Diiadem X Tems: Fans pick their favourite look

ked_ei:

"Tems didn’t position well for the pix. Watching her perform in this outfit was absolutely stunning."

symply_cherish_:

"Tems wore it better, I don't care."

glam._signature:

"Diadem rocked it better."

emmanuelswife:

"If you see other pictures of Tems in this outfit you will know she rocked it better."

madleen_beautypro:

"Tems of course."

mawukoenyah:

"I love both but will go for Diaadem."

spamzzzzby_:

"Tems wore the original and diadem is not the original‍♀️."

cosmique.dilettante.co:

"Diadem but I’ll choose tems own still."

jemmy_oa:

"Tems rocked it better."

miss_masase_:

"Both look beautiful."

pretoriawinright:

"Diadem wore it better."

