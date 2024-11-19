Nigerian beauty entrepreneur Adeola Diiadem has slammed critics who came for her sister for exposing her ex-bestie

Diiadem's sister, Temi earlier went online to rant about how Diadem's former bestie, Kwinrach, was a hypocrite

Social media users slammed Temi for being Diiadem's mouthpiece, to which the mother-of-one replied

Beauty by Ad CEO Adeola Adeyemi, widely known as Diiadem has replied to social media critics who slammed her sister Temi for exposing Queen Macaulay, aka Kwinrach, her best friend.

Recall that a couple of months ago, news broke out on social media that Diiadem and her best friend, Kwinrach, had broken up.

Diiadem's sister Temi calls out Kwinrach

In a new development, the internet personality's sister, Temi, went on Twitter to blast Kwinrach for being 'ungrateful'.

She stated that Diadem would give Kwinrach money on her birthday just so the world could see her as a nice friend.

Diiadem replies trolls

In reaction, social media users called Temi out for interfering, to which Diiadem responded. She stated that Kwinrach had been destroying her name on blogs since 2013 and that she did not need her sister to be her mouthpiece.

How fans reacted to the drama

Read some reactions:

@Cricket_Nexus:

"That's a surprising dynamic—seems more like a staged exchange than a genuine gift."

@_mskendrawalsh_:

"Why mention her mother? The fact that you can’t even talk without raining curses you ain’t one anybody should take serious."

@misshembe:

"Leave your family alone kwa?? These Lagos socialites Una no Dey tire?"

@class_annie:

"Don't know what Queen has done but the way this lady is responding to the comments you'll know she's the bad one in the friendship,like she has been waiting for this opportunity,anyways that's their business."

@ellafrancis16:

"Ur bad character dey make u fall out with everyone and lose good people in ur life and u think it’s God that is removing fake friends from ur life."

