Nigerian singer Small Doctor and his wife are parents to the joy of their numerous fans

On March 24, 2025, the music star’s partner took to social media to announce the birth of their newborn

The news was shared alongside adorable maternity photos and several social media users celebrated the couple

Nigerian singer Adekunle Temitope aka Small Doctor and his wife have welcomed a newborn child to the joy of fans.

The music star who is known for keeping his family life away from the public, had his wife take to her official Instagram page, @Arablady1, to announce that they had welcomed a child.

The news was shared with a series of adorable maternity photos. In the snaps, Small Doctor’s partner rocked a long red dress with a matching red veil as she cradled her big baby bump.

Other photos showed the Agege-bred singer also cradling his partner’s baby bump as they posed for the camera.

Small Doctor’s wife revealed that they welcomed their newborn in Canada. She also accompanied the sweet baby bump photos with a caption where she gave thanks to God and also welcomed their child to the world.

Arablady1 wrote:

“ALHAMDULILLAH! ALHAMDULILLAH!! ALHAMDULILLAH ROBBIL AALAMIN!!! 🥳❤️… Welcome to the world sunshine 🎉.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as Small Doctor and wife welcome child in Canada

The news of Small Doctor and his wife’s newborn child spread on social media and it drew reactions from several Nigerians. While many of them congratulated the celebrity couple, others talked about the location of their child’s birth:

Teminisuccess1 said:

“Alhamdulilai❤️❤️❤️ This is good news💃.”

Saotu___ said:

“Allahu akbar congrats my love ❤️ am soo happy seeing this ❤️❤️❤️🍼🍼🍼🍼.”

Abike_iyabode said:

“Alhamdulilahi Rabbili Allamin….Congratulations my beautiful babe❤️❤️❤️.”

I_am_empresstope said:

“Congratulations...... God bless the baby and the entire family.”

Nene_george said:

“They look so beautiful together. Congrats to them.”

Damithefixer said:

“Is he the Oba of Agege? Infact the fact that he skip the whole of Nigeria is highly commendable 📌🥰.”

Ha.phi.z said:

“@portablebaeby hope say u dey learn, see person wey u meet for industry o, from same street o..”

Lucy_ng2 wrote:

“Congratulations to them, thank God for his life.”

Unbothered_mercy wrote:

“The lady must be very short .. for him to be taller .. a short guy like small doctor 😂.”

Munachyy said:

“If e reach ur turn go born ur own for okokomaiko😒.”

Ofure_adenikekimberly said:

“He’s so cute.”

Samvail__ said:

“The best thing you would do for your kid is to give them a dual citizenship!”

Chinenye_emmaculate said:

“Wow😂😂😂😂😂😂 so this guy get babe. Even my enemy self I no wish make them born for Nigeria at all.”

Eljalut_deitybig wrote:

“Person wey hin wife don dey Canada since 201t.”

Fire guts Small Doctor's house

Legit.ng had reported that Small Doctor had lost millions of properties to an inferno that gutted his house.

The video was shared by Tunde Ednut. In the clip, his neighbours tried to put off the fire with buckets of water.

In another clip, someone went into the house after the fire was put off successfully and lamented about the damage that the fire had done to it.

