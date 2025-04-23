Nigerian singer Small Doctor is now the latest celebrity to own a Lamborghini, to the joy of his fans on social media

The Penalty crooner took to his social media pages to share the news by posting videos of himself in his new luxury ride

Many netizens reacted to Small Doctor’s Lamborghini by praising him, while others gushed over the car’s beauty

Nigerian Fuji and Afro Pop musician, Temitope Adekunle aka Small Doctor, has reportedly bought himself a brand new Lamborghini.

On April 22, 2025, Small Doctor took to his social media pages to announce the good news to his numerous fans.

The Penalty crooner posted a video of himself in the luxury ride, which was still covered with plastic wraps, an indication that it was brand new.

Small Doctor flaunts newly acquired Lamborghini. Photos: @iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

Small Doctor went further to give an explanation about his newly acquired Lamborghini. According to the music star, he got a white Lambo with red interiors. The video he posted also showed the red seats in the vehicle.

He wrote:

“Lamborghini White, interior Red and Grey Tire🛞🏎️ #BahubaliSeason 🎉”

See his tweet below:

A Lamborghini seems to be the latest obsession of many celebrities and this is coming shortly after top singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy’s drama with Instagram influencer, Sophia Egbueje, where he reportedly promised to pay for her Lamborghini with the hopes of encouraging her to sleep with him.

Burna eventually failed on his promise and Sophia got her luxury car delivered just days after a leaked phone call exposed all that had transpired between her and the Grammy-winning musician over the vehicle.

Small Doctor acquires Lamborghini, shares video online. Photos: @iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Small Doctor unveils Lamborghini

The news of Small Doctor’s newly acquired Lamborghini was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians. Many of them congratulated the music star, while some of them questioned his source of income:

Tolu_playmate said:

“Alafin No More Small Doctor; But Big Doctor 🙌. This is what we call ‘ Many Are Called Few Were Chosen 📌. Top 10 Lomo 🔥.”

Dre_cesar said:

“Ask Burna for Update 😂.”

Dareoxygen said:

“If you no SMALL , UNO SMALL , bcos alaafin no small. 😉 📌”

Babaganmo wrote:

“Congrats once again my brother more keys 🤲.”

Officialdellyma said:

“Small doctor wey no small 😀.”

Rasheedofnaija said:

“Omo Lambo na pure water for naija now o chai! Lol.”

Yesbosschuks wrote:

“Congrats to him... This season we all are winning, both original next of kin and the other next of kin.. All of us go win.”

Cynt_wily_kitchen said:

“Shey lambo don turn keke price? Where Una Dey see this money.”

Am_strong77 said:

“No too believe everything on social media guy.”

Wamiwurld wrote:

“Show the mileage I wan see something.”

Watermelonshuga._ said:

“Small doctor and silent enjoyment. When he even got married no one knew.”

Adunniade_homes_properties wrote:

“Small doctor wey no small.. congratulations 🎊 omo iya teacher.”

Olumide_o660 said:

“Omo na wa o…. Which work Dey produce money buy these kyn cars bayi?”

Small Doctor and wife welcome child in Canada

Meanwhile in March 2025, Legit.ng reported that Small Doctor, and his wife have welcomed a new baby.

The musician, who is known for keeping his family life away from the public, had his wife take to her official Instagram page, @Arablady1, to announce that they had welcomed a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng