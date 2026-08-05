Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu said Nigeria knows exactly which permutations will take them through to the quarter-finals

Nigeria sit second in Group C with 3 points after losing to Malawi and beating Zambia in their opening two matches

The Super Falcons will face Egypt without suspended duo Tosin Demehin and Jennifer Echegini in the decisive clash

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has expressed confidence ahead of Nigeria's final Group C match against Egypt at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with qualification to the quarter-finals still within reach.

The two sides meet at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, with kick-off set for 9 PM Nigerian time.

Justine Madugu expresses confidence ahead of Egypt clash. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

The match runs simultaneously with Zambia's clash against Malawi, making the permutations across the group critical to Nigeria's fate.

Nigeria, the defending champions and 10-time winners of the tournament, find themselves in a precarious position following a dramatic start to the competition.

The Super Falcons fell to a 3-2 defeat against Malawi in their opening fixture before recovering with a narrow 1-0 victory over Zambia, leaving them in second place in Group C with three points.

Madugu speaks ahead of Egypt’s clash

To advance, Nigeria needs the right combination of results across both Wednesday matches, and Madugu acknowledged the complexity of the situation at his pre-match press conference.

“We have done all the various permutations and we know exactly which of the permutations will take us through,” the coach said.

“We want to have our fate in our hands and we are going straight for what will take us through.”

Madugu will be forced to plan without two key players. Defender Tosin Demehin is suspended after picking up a red card, while midfielder Jennifer Echegini misses out through yellow card accumulation, as confirmed by the NFF.

Elsewhere in the competition, host nation Morocco, Cameroon, Algeria, South Africa, and Côte d'Ivoire have all secured their places in the quarter-finals ahead of the final round of group stage fixtures.

Nigeria will be aiming to join them, but the margin for error is gone. A win against Egypt is the clearest route through, with the Super Falcons determined not to leave their fate in the hands of results elsewhere.

Where to watch Egypt vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Egypt vs Nigeria in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final Group C match on Wednesday.

Nigerian audiences can watch on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as on their streaming platforms and the free-to-air channel Afro Sports.

Source: Legit.ng