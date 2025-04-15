Nigerian Fuji singer, Pasuma, is the latest grandfather in town to the joy of his numerous fans on social media

The legendary singer was able to finally meet his newborn grandson in Canada, and the sweet moment was captured on video for fans to see

Many social media users gushed over the heartwarming video of Pasuma with his newborn grandbaby

Legendary Nigerian Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Odetola aka Pasuma, is a grandfather, to the joy of fans.

The 58-year-old music star’s child recently delivered a newborn baby, and Pasuma was in Canada to welcome the little boy.

Pasuma gushes over newborn grandson in Canada. Photos: @Officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

A video of their sweet meeting was posted on Instagram by @temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng. The clip showed Pasuma doting over the newborn.

In the heartwarming clip, the Fuji legend, who had industry giants at his recently celebrated 40th year on stage party, was seen gently cradling his newborn grandson and saying some words to the sleeping child, and even giving him a peck on the forehead while the baby’s mother stood beside them.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Pasuma welcomes grandson

The heartwarming display between Pasuma and his newborn grandson had many social media users gushing after the video went viral. Some of the congratulated the Fuji star on the latest addition to his family:

Abbeyaimufua said:

“Congratulations , may he grow in good health and be abundantly blessed 🙏.”

Anurhitaenterprises wrote:

“Congratulations latest Grandpa ❤️.”

Omolola5300 wrote:

“Congratulations latest grandpa in town 💕.”

Seglos_varieties said:

“Congrats Ba Wasi 😍😍😍.”

Elegance_by_dollytush said:

“Congratulations sir.”

Morenikeji_holornwa_halausa wrote:

“Congratulations to the latest grandfather.”

Pweetybohlar said:

“D most responsible single father in d world….. congratulations sir.”

Ibadanlawa wrote:

“A good news at least in the midst of all the rogbodiyan on social media.”

Haywhy_spicer said:

“My favorite ❤️❤️.”

Olamide_ashimi1 said:

“A very big congratulations 🎊.”

Homeoftropicalrentals said:

“Congratulations to the latest Grandpa 🎉🎉👏👏 ❤️.”

Olawealth_makeover said:

“Congratulations 🎉 latest grandpa.”

I_am_derayo said:

“Joy of a parent 😍.”

Icon_interiors_furnitures_ wrote:

“Congratulations latest grandpa in town ❤️.”

Bolaji.slimshady said:

“Proud father 💋❤.”

Taye Currency speaks on his relationship with Pasuma, Osupa

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Fuji music star Alhaji Taye Adebisi, better known as Taye Currency, stirred the pot in Nigeria’s vibrant Fuji circle with fresh revelations about his relationships with industry giants Pasuma, and Saheed Osupa.

In an interview with Akede Ariya, the Ibadan-born singer hailed Pasuma as his boss, a nod to the mentorship and respect that defined their connection since meeting in 1993.

Meanwhile, he tagged Osupa as a colleague, keeping it strictly professional between the two Fuji heavyweights. This comes hot on the heels of a viral video from Mecca, where Taye Currency was spotted with Pasuma during the ongoing Umrah 2025, patching things up after a rocky patch.

The Mecca meet-up wasn’t just a pilgrimage, it was a peace move. Taye Currency used the moment to apologise for comments made in October 2024, when he’d bristled at fans calling Pasuma his “father” in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng