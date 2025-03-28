Taye Currency acknowledges Pasuma as his boss in the Fuji music scene during an interview with Akede Ariya

He describes Saheed Osupa as a colleague, distinguishing their professional relationship from his bond with Pasuma

The Fuji star expresses regret over past comments about Pasuma, clarifying misunderstandings during a meeting in Mecca

Fuji music star Alhaji Taye Adebisi, better known as Taye Currency, has stirred the pot in Nigeria’s vibrant Fuji circle with fresh revelations about his relationships with industry giants Wasiu Alabi, aka Pasuma, and Saheed Osupa.

In an interview with Akede Ariya last Thursday, as reported by Punch on March 28, 2025, the Ibadan-born singer didn’t hold back.

Taye Currency, Pasuma, and Osupa in Fuji Hierarchy. Photo Credit: @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

He hailed Pasuma as his boss, a nod to the mentorship and respect that’s defined their connection since meeting in 1993. Meanwhile, he tagged Osupa as a colleague, keeping it strictly professional between the two Fuji heavyweights. This comes hot on the heels of a viral video from Mecca, where Taye Currency was spotted with Pasuma during the ongoing Umrah 2025, patching things up after a rocky patch.

The Mecca meet-up wasn’t just a pilgrimage—it was a peace move. Taye Currency used the moment to apologise for comments made in October 2024, when he’d bristled at fans calling Pasuma his “father” in the industry. He’d argued Pasuma was more of an elder brother, a stance that ruffled feathers among Pasuma’s loyal fans. Now, he’s backtracking, admitting his words were twisted and expressing regret to the 56-year-old Fuji icon.

The interview also saw him tip his hat to Obesere as a brother and a leader in Fuji, while keeping the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’s legacy sacred. Naija music lovers are lapping this up, with X posts buzzing about Taye’s humility and Pasuma’s big-brother vibes.

What Taye Currency said:

“I met Pasuma in 1993, and since then we have been together. I didn’t learn Fuji music from him, I just love him because he is a humble person. It is not that I’m disrespecting him or anything. I wasn’t his drummer or backup singer. He was in Lagos, and I was in Ibadan. So, the controversy between us was caused by fan reactions. We are not fighting. Those who are insulting us are berating and disrespecting us. “Anybody who has known each other for 30 years, even as a boss and a worker, is liable to have misunderstandings. We are not the first to have a misunderstanding, but it is our fans who are prolonging it. Pasuma is not a troublesome person, nor am I. So I have asked people the questions repeatedly; how did I insult Pasuma, what did I insult Pasuma with? “Obesere, who is now a leader for us in Fuji music, is my brother. Saheed Osupa, on the other hand, is my colleague; I know him just as a singer. But Pasuma is my boss because I admit it,”

See the post here:

Reactions to Taye Currency's comments

@babanero22 noted:

"Alabosi ni @MobilePunch"

@adegunleamhed said:

"So Osupa is your colleague? You want to fight fire this time around hmmm 🤔"

Taye Currency ranks Pasuma and Osupa. Photo Credit: @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

Taye Currency’s band members allegedly escape in Canada

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported cases of Nigerian musicians losing band members to migration during international tours.

In a similar incident, two members of Fuji singer Taye Currency’s group allegedly eloped in Canada while on tour.

The singer, who travelled to Toronto with his full band for a music engagement, discovered that the duo had taken the opportunity to disappear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng