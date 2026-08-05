Nigerian activist Verydarkman clashed with a woman who visited his office seeking financial assistance on August 4, 2026

VDM's staff revealed the woman repeatedly changed her requests, moving from rent to business empowerment to transport money

The viral video sparked fierce debate online about entitlement, the limits of charity, and VDM's confrontational approach

Nigerian online activist and philanthropist Verydarkman (VDM) has found himself at the centre of controversy after a heated confrontation with a woman who visited his office seeking help, and the video has set social media alight.

The incident occurred on 4 August 2026 and was subsequently shared online by VDM himself, who captioned it with visible frustration, writing:

The moment VDM chased a struggling woman out of his office has everyone talking. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

"This incident happened exactly @2:56 pm (4 Aug 2026). I don't know whether to call this a set up or will I just say she is entitled. JUST IMAGINE WHAT SHE SAID BEFORE SHE LEFT! Online no be real life."

What Happened at VDM's Office

According to his staff, the woman arrived making multiple demands, first requesting rent support, then pivoting to business empowerment funding.

She also alleged that her brother had been violating her daughter, though staff said she could not provide any evidence when pressed.

VDM's team then offered to pay the child's school fees directly, asking the woman to make enquiries about a new school. Instead of accepting, she switched course again and demanded transport money back to Lagos.

That final demand appeared to be the breaking point. VDM could be heard in the video telling the woman firmly:

"Number one, it's not even by force to help anybody. Number two, get the fuckk out of there."

He added: "Nobody owes you shiit. You're not paying anybody one naira for doing nothing." Despite his anger, VDM made clear he was still willing to support the child, saying: "The only thing that we can help you do is with the child. We don't care about you right now. Get the fuckk out of here."

Fans Divided Over VDM's Reaction

The clip triggered strong and split opinions online.

@pretti_susu wrote:

"My thing is this: he already said he will help with the fees. That's ALREADY A HUGE relief. How were you coping before him? You dun see mumu.! Una too like Awof. I would have thanked him and gone home."

@favoralimited commented:

"This woman looks like she didn't come for the child. @verydarkblackman thank you, boss, for wisdom. God bless you."

@officialempire2021 pushed back, saying:

"Omo the language u use is too harsh bro."

@josephfrancis420 echoed that:

"Why the insult and arrogance."

@may4life__ offered a balanced take:

"Yes, he would have been kinder with his words. But the woman sef, so entitled and aggressive. Why you go pay transport from Lagos come Abuja; allegedly, without any arrangement and you're telling him to give you transport."

@winniefrancesebiuwa took the woman's side:

"She came all the way from Lagos; give her transportation."

VDM trends online after dramatic office incident involving woman seeking help. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan sets condition for Mr Jollof

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman taunted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case.

Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the critic made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.

After the court delivered its judgment in the case, VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, mocking Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.

Source: Legit.ng