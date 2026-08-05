• The UK government has clarified the legal grounds under which indefinite leave to remain can be revoked from foreign nationals in 2026

• Migrants who obtained their ILR through deception or who are liable to deportation are among those at risk of losing their settled status

• The official guidance also covers how long a holder can stay outside the UK before their indefinite leave lapses automatically

The UK government has published official guidance explaining the circumstances under which a foreign national can lose their indefinite leave to remain (ILR), also known as settled status, in 2026.

The guidance, released by the UK Home Office, sets out the legal framework under section 76 of the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002, which gives the Secretary of State powers to revoke indefinite leave in specific situations.

The UK names five situations that can cause foreigners to lose permanent settlement rights. Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood

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When the UK can revoke your ILR

According to the official guidance, foreigners with settled status in the UK can lose their indefinite leave to remain for the following reasons:

1. Deportation

If a person is deported from the UK, their indefinite leave is automatically invalidated.

2. Liability for deportation

Where a person is liable to deportation but cannot be removed for legal reasons, such as the UK's obligations under the Refugee Convention or the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the Secretary of State can revoke their leave under section 76(1) of the 2002 Act.

3. Obtaining leave by deception

Indefinite leave secured through deception — including deception carried out by a third party — can be revoked under section 76(2), provided the deception was central to the original grant of leave. Such deception also constitutes a criminal offence under section 24A of the Immigration Act 1971.

4. Loss of refugee status

A person who was granted leave as a refugee and subsequently ceases to qualify as one — for instance, by voluntarily returning to or re-establishing themselves in their country of origin, or by acquiring another nationality and its protection — may have their leave revoked under section 76(3).

5. Absence from UK for specific period

Beyond revocation, the guidance also warns that indefinite leave can lapse automatically if a holder spends too long outside the United Kingdom.

A standard ILR holder who remains outside the UK for two or more consecutive years will lose their status. For those who obtained settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, the threshold is five or more years abroad. Swiss citizens with settled status under the same scheme have a separate rule: their leave lapses after four or more consecutive years outside the UK.

The guidance makes clear that the evidential standard required to revoke leave on grounds of deception is the balance of probabilities, a lower bar than the criminal standard of beyond reasonable doubt. However, a prior criminal conviction for obtaining leave by deception will satisfy this requirement automatically.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had outlined seven ways that people with family in Britain can apply for indefinite leave to remain in 2026.

9 categories of people eligible for ILR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported nine categories of people eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK in 2026.

The residency requirement to qualify differs based on a person's visa type and personal circumstances.

People who work in the UK on a qualifying visa, including Skilled Worker, Global Talent, Innovator Founder, Scale-up Worker, or Tier 1 visa holders, among others.

Source: Legit.ng