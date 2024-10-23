Singer Falz has reacted to the allegation made against him about social media activist, Verydarkman

VDM had alleged that the singer and his father were involved in the bribery saga of crossdresser, Bobrisky

While on podcasts, Falz said that VDM should not expect him to sit down and fold his hands and watch him say all sort about him

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has reacted to the allegation made against him by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had alleged that Falz and his father were allegedly responsible for helping Bobrisky avoid his jail term. The singer slammed the activist a lawsuit after then.

Falz speaks about VDM. Photo credit@falzthebahdguy/@verydarkbalckman

Source: Instagram

The Soft Work crooner was a guest on the Afrobeat podcast, where he was asked about his case with the TikToker. According to him, VDM set ring light and said nonsense about him.

He added that the activist cannot expect him to just sit and fold his hands to watch all that was said about him.

Falz speaks about Seun Kuti

In the recording, Falz stated that he called Seun Kuti. He referred to Kuti as a patron in the music industry.

The music star added that maybe Kuti reached out to VDM and the activist also called, but was saying all a lot of things over the phone.

Recall that Falz's sister had also slammed VDM with a lawsuit for all he said about her brother and father.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Falz's interview about VDM

Netizens reacted to Falz's interview about VDM. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_horlaidey9:

"Wait for VDM own."

@dj_atama007:

"Omo dis matter go long."

@kind_milivonair0e:

"It's impossible, I'm a millionaire and I don't know what to do with the money."

@imbeautiful3081:

"Falz fail my hand sha. A lawyer for that matter. You shouldn’t be discussing this kind of issue out of court."

@voiceofko:

"Why dem no give us the full gist nau?"

@zy_nonso:

"Oga tell us waiting you know about that guy bob biko."

VDM questions Falz, sister over competency

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian social media activist caught the attention of many as he directed triggering questions to Falz and his sister, Folakemi Falana.

The activist was dragged to court by the rapper's family following the defamatory statement they accuse him of.

In a new video, VDM questioned the Bop Daddy crooner's legal credibility alongside that of his sister while he gave accolades to their parents.

