Social media commentator VeryDarkMan, real name Martins Vincent Otse, was seen dancing online to one of Falz's songs

The activist, who has been dragging Falz and his father, Femi Falana, over Bobrisky's case, was captured enjoying himself online

The video has garnered so many reactions on social media, with fans asking so many questions

Nigerians online were shocked to see social media activist VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, dancing to his Folarin 'Falz' Falana's song, Soft Work.

The social media personality also noted that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, contacted Bobrisky to help with his case. They enlightened him that his case was federal and that he needed to pay N10M so that his name would be cleared.

VDM ignited attention online as he dances to Falz's Soft Work. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @falzthebhadguy

Source: Instagram

In the current video, VDM was seen laughing and dancing happily to Falz's Soft Work. His video triggered tons of attention online, with many raising questions on social media.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to VDM's dance video

Read some comments below:

@thequeenyoucanneverbe:

"Werey don rent new house 😂."

@clara_oluchee:

"Is he agaygay?"

@kvng_prechiouxx:

"Ever since I joined the Ratel gang, I neva sick🙌😂."

@djbigthumbz:

"If you hate who hate vdm tap in 😂😂."

@sophiabae11:

"I love you VDM for many reasons 😂😂😂 sorry I was against you before 🥰🥰 am a full ratel."

@kennedyexcel:

"Bobrisky is watching this video from his new apartment Dey shake him head."

@aprokozone:

"Attention, This dude will do anything for clout."

@oluchiii___:

"His best song remains “ HYPOCRITES” by falz . He actually used his song to tell him the truth 😂😂😂 .. VDM is too wise."

@ubigho_omena:

"You see the amount of roses being sent to him on his live? 😂and una say una no like very dark man 😂 so who come Dey send am roses 😂."

Verydarkman’s bio emerges

Meanwhile, Verydarkman has finally shared details about his background and information about his parents' occupation.

Before this, the social media critic's background had remained a mystery, as there were claims he was from a well-to-do background.

In the latest post, Verydarkman revealed his highest level of education is his ordinary school certificate, stirring reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng