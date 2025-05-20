Blessing CEO’s fiance, IVD, whose real name is Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, has raised an alarm on social media over his kids

Recall that IVD has 5 kids with his ex, Bimbo, who died in a controversial fire incident back in 2022

In a lengthy post shared via his official OG page, the auto dealer made it known that his kids have been taken away from him

Blessing CEO's lover, auto dealer IVD has cried out online about his kids with his late wife, Bimbo. In a post shared by the socialite, he accused his late wife's family of kidnapping his kids and depriving him of access to them for the last three years.

He also stated that this person allegedly stole from him. In his lengthy rant, IVD pointed out that he has evidence to back up his claims, adding that the person would be held responsible if anything happens to him.

The 37-year-old businessman wrote:

"Hmm till now you are still running,you attempted my Life,Same you have been paying bloggers to tarnish my Good image,same you on records saying you pay police you have all police contact that if you kill me either by poisoning me or assasinating me,that the impersonators are fully covered,you got police covered you will bail them,Hmm except, the Force system is Corrupt"

"With my Full Evidence,you kidnapped my 5 Lovely Kids,purnished them deprived them from fatherly love,Accept say God Na Man, You will never Go Scott Free,3 years My kids I live for I never sited my eyes on them,you told my 1st daughter Ebube that I love so much that you will never see us come together as 1family,hmmI stay in Megamund estate Lekki county and don't forget that on that day of that tragic incident the whole estate came out on teh tragic day."

Reactions as IVD cries out over his kids

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@legalisedproperties said:

"So someone daughter, sister and mother died in that manner and u are taking about them taking ur belongings and frustrating u, my brother if Bimbo's family was really frustrating u , u wld not have the time , effrontery to come and be posting on social media."

@ibinabosekibo said:

"This man done Dey shout about his Inlaws trying to poison him through his friends,we all acting like we aren’t seeing his posts,no be him tell Bimbo's to light herself in as much as I don’t support him from the start!!!! You don’t try to take laws into your hands."

@onyefrika said:

"Ahhhh how is your late wife your Ex???"

@obiunu said:

"IVD make Blessing CEO born for you return children to your ex wife family as the situation surrounding her death still never clear."

@netizens.ng said:

"Allow us o. You already have relationship expert by your side, why bringing it public again?"

@special__joh said:

"Wait o, on what basics are the Inlaw holding his kids? Abi na me no understand all the write up. My own kids and my Inlaw go collect my kids??"

@baroness_tonia said:

"See this one! Just rest you hear? Rest ijn! A full human being kpaied- the consequences of DV and staying put in a toxic relationship is insurmountable. Everyone is a victim; Bimbo’s family lost a daughter, una children lost their mother- it’s irrelevant whether you are at fault or not. Understand that your circumstance is really tragic and don’t even come out to play victim."

@obi_dianaaa said:

"I feel bad for this guy. May God keep us off all forms of temptation like this."

@sweetestzuw_22 said:

"They should let him have access to the kids at least. Those people cannot love those k!ds more their him their father."

IVD gushes over Blessing CEO, shades late wife Bimbo

Per a previous report, Nigerian businessman IVD took to social media to gush over his girlfriend and relationship blogger, Blessing CEO.

In a recent post on Instagram, the car dealer gushed over his new partner as he seemingly threw shade at his late wife, Bimbo.

IVD’s post went viral on social media, and it raised a series of heated reactions from some Nigerians on the internet.

