Celebrity couple Prisicilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s lavish wedding ceremony witnessed a mini drama song from their family and friends

A video online showed the moment Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham confronted influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa

The renowned bride’s best friend immediately responded with a warning to the movie star, which caught the attention of many online

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa brought their social media drama to Priscilla Ojo's wedding.

In a footage from Emiralty TV, Toyin confronted Enioluwa and cautioned him to keep away from Iyabo Ojo's route. Not to be intimidated, Enioluwa, who happened to be the bride’s best friend urged her to keep away from Priscilla's path.

Toyin Abraham drags Enioluwa drag over his roles at JP2025 Credit: @toyinabraham, @enioluwa

Source: Instagram

It appeared that the two are battling over mother and daughter, and they want their stance to be known so that they do not cross paths or walk on boundaries

Eni’s mum came into the scene as the actress immediately reported him to the elderly woman.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Legendary Nigerian singer Ebenezer Obey was one of the guests who stormed Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding.

On April 17, 2025, the Nigerian and Tanzanian social media spaces were buzzing with excitement over the much-anticipated union between Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and East African music star, Juma Jux.

The occasion commanded the presence of several important personalities, including 83-year-old veteran singer Ebenezer Obey.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media of the celebrated Juju musician sitting at the traditional wedding ceremony with Priscy’s father and other important guests as his security detail waved a fan to ward off the heat in the packed hall.

Beautful moments from Priscila Ojo's Yoruba wedding in Lagos. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Another video made the rounds of Ebenezer Obey taking photos with Priscy and Juma Jux. The young couple held on to the 83-year-old singer on both sides as they propped him up for their photo. The legendary singer was all smiles as he mingled with the couple at their special occasion.

Netizens react to Enioluwa and Toyin Abraham’s clash

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Fadeakewi_the_alaga said:

“This fight go tough."

baskin_souvenirstore said:

"Chief Bride’s maid and over sabi aunty 😂😂."

jummyte_1 wrote:

"Wahala no come too much."

Ayanfetaiwostitches wrote:

“The combo am waiting for."

Zaookitchen said:

“Oversabi Aunty

Abiketoh_uniwue said:

“This boy is the weapon fashioned against Aunty Toyin."

Olorisclosette1 reacted:

“One step aside

Holuwa_folakemi wrote:

“Beautiful over sabi auntie”.

Toyin Abraham shares plans for Priscillia Ojo's wedding

The Nigerian actress revealed her plans for her senior colleague Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla's wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the Alakada Bad and Boujee star, she would wear slippers and perambulate in the event hall looking for what is not lost.

She added that she would be whispering in Iyabo's ears and act like the celebrant can't do without her or she (Toyin) knew her more than other people in the hall.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng