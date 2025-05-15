An anonymous individual has come through for Nollywood actress Jumoke George after her viral, disheartening video

The update also included Jumoke George's alleged response to the money donated to her through a WhatsApp chat

Nigerians have reacted to the anonymous donation, sharing various opinions about the report

The heartbreaking story of Nigerian actress Jumoke George, featured in a viral video with her colleague Biola Adebayo, continues to trend after an anonymous individual came through for her.

A report shared by CRC, whch provided an update on Jumoke's missing daughter, Adeola, who was located in Mali, stated that an anonymous individual donated five million naira to the Yoruba actress."

CRC also shared a screenshot on social media showing Jumoke's alleged exchange with the anonymous individual.

Sharing the update on its page, CRC wrote in a caption,

"Congratulations to Actress Jumoke George. Anonymous donated the sum of N5Million to Jumoke George. More inflow, more suprises. This is power of social media."

The screenshot shared by CRC of the alleged money donated to actress is below:

It should be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Jumoke George, in a video chat with Biola Adebayo, opened up on being homeless for over 6 years

The distressed movie star also shared details of her personal struggles after what happened to her daughter.

Jumoke also disclosed that she had been dealing with some health concerns.

According to her, she led a pure life and was undeserving of the outcome. She stated that she has exercised all her faith as a Christian and doesn't know what to do with herself anymore.

Reactions as anonymous donates to Jumoke George

While many netizens congratulated the actress and prayed for the anonymous individual. Others also gave different views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Femi Gbolahan Bamgbose said:

"I don't think this is the best time for this kind of post, humanity before religion. This woman is so depressed and stressed right now and the best we could do for her is to support her then when she's feeling fine we can correct her. One Yoruba proverb says "EJEKI ALE AKATA LO NA, KI ATO FI ABO FUN ADIE".

Queen Adenike wrote:

"This particular woman you post , she's going through a lot, her only 41 years old daughter miss since 4 years ago."

Lily Rose said:

"Wow thank God! May the hands of the givers always reminds open to recieve more blessings. Madam, Build a place anywhere safe, don't be tempted to pay rent again."

Eyinju Eledu Mare commented:

"This is not the best time for this ur post ,I even thought u want to post abt seeking help for her And I don't see anything bad in her makeu Wat abt if it Harvest?"

Jumoke George's daughter speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that actress Jumoke George's daughter spoke from Mali, disclosing why they haven't communicated in years.

Jumoke's daughter also shared why she could not leave Mali for Nigeria yet. Her comment triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many, including celebrities criticising her.

Source: Legit.ng