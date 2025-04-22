Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding ceremony is still buzzing on the internet

Legit.ng reported that the admirable lovebirds shut down the Easter weekend festivities of both their traditional and white wedding

Fan and netizens were astounded as pictures from the event made it to one of the most populous blogs on the internet

Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s lavish wedding is one for the books, as it was featured on one of the most popular American blogs on the internet, The Shade Room.

The Instagram-based blog with over 29 million followers offers celebrity and trending news predominantly within the African American community. The New York Times refers to it as the "TMZ of Instagram".

Recall the carnival-like ceremony which took place over the Easter weekend as the meeting of Tanzanian and Nigerian cultures merging as one.

The Shade Room tags Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s lavish wedding as Met Gala. Credit: @its.priscy

Guests and celebrities who attended the event did so in stunning outfits from various indigenous designers.

Nigerians were taken aback when pictures and scenes from the extravagant wedding made it to the renowned blog.

Juma Jux also reacted to the post made about his wedding as he shared it on his Instagram story.

See his post below:

Netizens react to JP 2025 appearing on The Shade Room

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

badgyal_maris said:

"Abeg make una no stop ooo… from Tanzania una go Dubai, from Dubai una move to Paris… just keep it going😂 as nah season film. Nah una Dey cash out nah me Dey use my data stream 😂."

_belinda___25 wrote:

"Before this wedding ends they will release 6 albums 😂😂. Ooooh Ayomitide still on my head o😂."

manodiva25 said:

"Mind you people here think Africans wear plantain leaves, sleep in trees and walk in the jungle. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Yall will explain tiya."

chocolateytemmie said:

"Some days i wish Nigerians could be invited to MET Gala!! Y'all gonna know what "EXTRA" really means."

styledbyzerquera said:

"The thing about the African designers is the level of CREATIVITY and SOPHISTICATION that hit different! They’re always so elegant but 🔥 ASF at the same time! I absolutely Love their designs, they ALWAYS take my breath away!

layoleoyatogun said:

"My baby @its.Priscy’s wedding was one for the books! The Africa Royal Wedding! East meets West! Nigeria meets Tanzania ❤️ @juma_jux you made the right choice."

chiomagoodhair said:

"We asked the guests to show up and show out and they did just that! ✨✨✨ #JP2025 to the world."

pebbleblupeach wrote:

"In Africa there’s no such thing as outshining the bride.. just come dressed good because everyone knows who the bride is…"

styledbyzerquera said:

Priscy Ojo and father share emotional moment

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her father, Mr Ademidun Ojo, made waves on the internet.

The wedding ceremony of the TikTok influencer and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, has had both fans and netizens glued to their phones.

A video from the event showed when Priscy and her dad shared a time alone together on the dancefloor to the delight of their guests, with netizens appreciating Iyabo Ojo.

