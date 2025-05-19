VDM denies allegations of seeking political relevance, saying he has no interest in befriending politicians

He reveals that following his social media campaign, Seyi Tinubu got in touch and indicated that Abubakar Isah’s detention would be addressed

VDM confesses that because of advocacy, he is currently in debt, but he remains unfettered

Nigerian social commentator and online personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to skit maker Adams Kehinde aka Lege Miami in a video where he also addressed Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng recalled that both VDM and Lege had clashed earlier in March

Lege Miami had called out VDM for accusing the country's First son of being an accomplice in the reported detention of a factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Abubakar Isah.

Responding, VDM fired back at the matchmaker for mocking his consistency in campaigning for the release of Isah.

VDM also revealed that his advocacy may already be yielding results.

He claimed that Seyi Tinubu personally reached out to Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, and assured him that Abubakar Isah’s detention would be reviewed.

VDM stated

“Seyi Tinubu contacted Isaac Fayose and said the issue of Abubakar Isah will be looked into. Hopefully, he’ll be released soon.

The outspoken critic also slammed the Yoruba actor for accusing him of chasing clout and looking for political connections, particularly that of the country’s first son.

He added,

“You said I’ve been looking for Seyi. Is he a girl? Why would I be looking for him? I don’t care about knowing politicians in this country. I’m not like you.

VDM stressed that, unlike others, he doesn’t need connections to speak the truth and fight for justice.

He also revealed he’s in debt despite the popularity of his social media platform, stating that he doesn't care about wealth or material gifts.What will Seyi Tinubu give me? A car? A house? I don’t need any of those things.”

Finally, he issued a harsh rebuke to Lege Miami, questioning his maturity and values as a father.

“Once you clock 40, this your foolishness will be permanent — and you even have children.”

See the video here:

VDM blasts Tinubu over insurgency

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM called out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the growing resurgence of insurgency in Nigeria. In a video shared online, the popular TikToker expressed frustration over the rising insecurity and the worsening state of the country’s internal safety.

VDM, who is currently battling a cyberbullying-related court case, also condemned the poor welfare of Nigerian soldiers risking their lives on the frontlines. He noted that the sacrifices made by the armed forces are being overlooked by the government, despite the increasing violence in many parts of the country.

He further referenced an old tweet made by Bola Ahmed Tinubu during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, where Tinubu had criticised Jonathan’s handling of insurgency.

