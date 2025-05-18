Nigerian social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has once again resumed calling out the president’s son

Recall that the NANS President, Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, alleged that he was kidnapped by thugs linked to Seyi Tinubu

VDM, however, intervened in the matter, demanding an explanation from Tinubu's son regarding the situation

Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has fully intervened in the situation surrounding the alleged kidnap of NANS President, Atiku Abubakar Isah.

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, reported an alleged attack by thugs during the NANS inauguration ceremony in Abuja.

VDM slams Seyi Tinubu for allegedly threatening NANS president. Credit: @seyitinubu, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to him, the attackers were armed, and the incident resulted in injuries and theft of personal belongings. Weighing into the situation, VDM demanded answers from Seyi Tinubu regarding the allegations, adding that there’s no way Atiku would have mentioned him if he wasn’t involved.

VDM alleged that Atiku must have been threatened to have tendered an apology after alleging that he was kidnapped by thugs linked to the president's son.

He further stated that he is not afraid of any consequences he might face as a result of his involvement in the case.

VDM said:

"To @seyitinubu I know you have all the government backing an influence however it wouldn’t stop me from speaking up…IT IS A BIG SH@m3 and d!$gr^ce that the son of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria is being mentioned in an event like this,whether or not is true or false the fact that he is bold enough to mention SEYI TINUBU is just sc@ri"

"I for one don’t think this should be overlooked by Nigerians and by everyone that is mentioned,the all3g^t!0ns are too weighty to be ignored….MINISTER FOR YOUTH..MD OF NTA,SSA TO THE PRESIDENT ON STUDENT AFFAIRS,SA TO THE MINISTER OF DEFENSE AND MR LADOJA AND THEN SEYI TINUBU WHAT HAPPENED TO ABUBAKAR ISAH? I am so sc^r3d that I might be the next or anyone"

See the post below:

Reactions as VDM lambastes Seyi Tinubu

Read some reactions below:

@ritaedochie said:

"INFACT WHY ARE THE STUDENTS NOT SAYING ANYTHING ? NA WAAAOOO."

@jaytee_yna said:

"VDM na God go bless you for bringing this up again cuz it was as if we all forgot about this . They used your arrest to distract us from this case."

@iamjasonmore said:

"VDM you will not die, Our Ancestors and God almighty will protect you, there is no one else better who can speak for us, the truth is you are God sent and I must say that this boldness and courage to speak for the oppressed is divine."

@vivianwilliams334 said:

"If anything happen to you (Godforbid) we already know who to hold accountable."

@rajisalihu28_eva said:

"E de shock me say a country with over 250 million people, almost all of us just mumu. All this old men in power are de one deciding our fate💔💔💔 and we can’t do nothing😢."

@fameyuie said:

"Nigerians aren’t ready to stand up. Yahoo money and hoo*up is distracting the youth. It’s so sad."

@mufasaofbayelsa said:

"It’s a shame that in his fathers regime he is facing all these allegations, and definitely the father will be there to fight for him! One Love! 💙."

@warri_warrior said:

"Him dey carry out him papa work."

@iamthebosspreshmedia said:

"A fearless man I stand👏."

VDM slams Seyi Tinubu for allegedly threatening NANS president. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@popee_odinaka said:

"Tinubu and his son are very poor that all they have is money 📌."

@efynyi said:

"This man, called very dark man, is teaching us alot of things I'm a very strong believer of VDM I stand with you 100%."

@djpwhitepage said:

"Nigeria Law is only meant for the poor ! Just try and make money and relocate to a better Country ."

@comedianhmm said:

"Let’s always speak up, who go d!e go still d!e."

