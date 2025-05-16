Verydarkman has reacted to the rapid resurgence of insurgency in the country in his latest video

He shared an old tweet by Bola Ahmed Tinubu criticising the government’s handling of insurgency in Nigeria

The activist also called out President Tinubu and played a video showing the challenges soldiers are facing

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has expressed his frustration over the resurgence of insurgency in Nigeria.

In one of his latest videos, the TikToke, who is currently facing an alleged cyberbullying case, lamented the welfare of soldiers and the escalating rate of insurgency in the country.

He highlighted an old tweet by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in which Tinubu criticised the then President Goodluck Jonathan over the insurgency crisis.

The tweet read:

“The festering Boko Haram attacks in the North East and massacre of innocent citizens is concrete proof that Nigeria has no government.”

VDM noted that this tweet was shared by Tinubu in 2014 due to the security challenges at the time.

He also shared a video showing soldiers crying profusely after being attacked.

The activist stated that Nigerian soldiers were “crying like girls” because of the assault. He added that their camp was scattered and their vehicles taken.

VDM remarked that people can now say President Tinubu's regime has no government, just as he said about Goodluck Jonathan during his tenure.

He alleged that the Nigerian government is using Boko Haram to play politics and remarked that it would be difficult to stop the insurgency because of the financial benefits involved. He claimed that funds were being diverted to other places.

VDM speaks about the war in Nigeria

Further, VDM wondered aloud what would happen to the soldiers and the country if Nigeria were to go to war.

He prayed that Nigeria would not engage in war with another country and concluded that there is effectively no government in Nigeria.

VDM also opined that it is the faith of Nigerians that has been sustaining them through these hardships.

VDM hails Nigerian soldiers

Expressing love and sympathy for Nigerian soldiers, he prayed that the souls of those who have died would continue to rest in peace.

He also praised the soldiers who have been fighting relentlessly to protect the country.

VDM prayed for God’s protection over their lives as they strive to keep Nigeria safe.

Recall that VDM has been proactive when it comes to the state of the nation. Recently, he reacted to the mass failure expressed in 2025 JAMB and slammed those criticising the student for not performing well in the examination.

