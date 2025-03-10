A new drama is rapidly unfolding between VeryDarkMan and Lege Miami over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's son Seyi

Lege Miamii in a recent video replied VDM while sharing his observation about the critic's use of English in a clap back video

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM, while responding to Lege Miami's ultimatum, said he would apologise if the actor could spell

Nollywood actor and matchmaker Adams Kehinde, aka Lege Miami has responded to self-acclaimed online critic, Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman's condition to apologise to President Tinubu and his son, Seyi.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Lege threatened VDM over his remarks in a video of him addressing Seyi.

VDM, in the viral video, marveled at China’s advanced infrastructure, contrasting it with Nigeria’s shortcomings, as he called on Seyi to speak to his father about the youth.

Lege Miami, reacting to the callout, issued an 18-hour ultimatum, demanding a public apology for what he described as disrespect.

VDM, in another video, stated that he would only apologise to Seyi if Lege could spell some words, as he seemingly threw shades at the actor over his educational deficiency.

The critic insisted that experiencing China’s development strengthened his resolve to speak out.

Lege Miami replies VDM

The Yoruba actor in a new video said there was nothing hopeful to expect if VDM was the one calling the federal government attention on behalf of Nigerian youths.

Lege disclosed he is the only illiterate who rolled with Seyi, stressing that every other person, including his staff, were educated.

"I am the only illiterate that rolls with Seyi Tinubu," he said.

The match agreed to spell the words VDM gave if the critic was also ready to meet his conditions.

"vdm provide your mother and father’s jss3 certificate school result , b4 i give u what you want," he wrote in the caption.

Lege also shared his observation about VDM's use of English.

"No be English u dey speak, you dey speak pidgin enter English," he said,

Watch new video as Lege Miami replies VDM below:

Reactions as Lege Miami replies VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many found Lege Miami's response to VDM hilarious. Read the comments below:

political_cornstar said:

"Deeone see your life, dem Dey reply Lege but dem dey ignore you."

calm_michika_zira reacted:

"#Lege spell wetin VDM say make you spell simple."

youngzaddy reacted:

"Last last School No Be Scam."

iam_herbie_amor wrote:

"Lege response is hilarious."

actualfami said:

"Lege don talk say make we no worry about the remaining degree allegedly."

special_ardewestern said:

"Why he go mention his mother name .. if he enter this guy now unah go say VDM no good and this what he hate most."

