Nigerian international singer Davido warmed the hearts of many following his meeting with one of his fans who has cerebral palsy

A viral video showed the moment the Afrobeats star walked into a club and saw a young man trying to get his attention

On seeing the young man, Davido moved to give him tight hug and further showed him some kindness

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, trended online after a video captured his recent charity.

The Afrobeats star was seen in a nightclub when he came across, one of his fans, who has cerebral palsy.

Davido gifts dollars to man with cerebral palsy. Credit: @davido, @kupe9ja

Source: Instagram

The young man was thrilled to see Davido and did everything in his power to capture the singer's attention.

When Davido saw the man cry out to him, he instantly turned back to hug him tightly.

Following that, the Afrobeats star brought several dollar bills and assisted the man in placing them in his sling bag.

Sharing the clip online, the man wrote:

“Man with cerebral palsy shares the touching moment he met Davido, who warmly hugged him and gifted him money.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido and fan’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dolly_debbie said:

"He said don’t touch him 😍😍😍Davido God bless your kind heart 👏👏👏."

queeny_1.0 said:

"Everyone loves davido except witches."

victorcollinsnebo said:

"Firstly he Said "No don't touch him". Secondly he said " I missed you bro" and hugs him, lastly he press am dolapo and said "put it in your bag" he even unzipped and put it in his bag. You just gotta love this guy fr ❤️💯."

joey_dhe_creator said:

"Even wizkid fans sef love davido 🔥👏."

hypeman.morgan wrote:

"He is a good man, thats why the industry favours him at ease🤷‍♂️❤️."

bigjuwonn said:

"Respect Davido button ❤️."

largemanoflagos01 said:

"You that is happy for this guy Na so God go take remember you too IJMN….Just pray for Grace 🙏."

doctall_kingsley said:

"I say make nobody love Davido again, we don complete ❤️."

its.kemzy_ wrote:

"Chioma go think say she Løvë Davido pass us 😂❤️."

lovematt___ said:

"Before me I chose OBO I know say na good man 🔥 30bg till this world end 🔥."

baby_sheldon01 wrote:

"Na you rich come still get good mind come loyal join, those were never reach this level self , turn their self to God …. Bless u all the way OBO #30bg."

therealfemi said:

"Met OBO in 2022 at Obis house. Called out to him..he recognized me immediately. I was shocked!!!. Top dude!!!"

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Chakam 📸. Before dem go say Davido no get kind heart."

mento_g4 wrote:

"Na Davido suppose name e album more love less ego nor b wizkid😂😂😂."

smplyjessie1 said:

"Davido is a sweet soul ...thats why God is steady elevating him🙌🥹❤️."

g.i.n.i.k.a said:

"Nah David is too kind, like his so effortlessly Kind, it’s never for props, paparazzi or whatever. You got love this man heart."

brendanukagod__ said:

"You see what I keep saying… bro is naturally kind hearted. A lot has really changed about Davido and it's adorable. The growth, the maturity, the stay out of drama attitude, him not replying to irrelevant noise, just family and business. Like it for him.❤️🙌👏."

pst_victory wrote:

"YOU MAY NOT BELIEVE THIS, BUT I AM VERY SURE MY GOD WILL NOT ALLOW YOUR LABOUR TO BE IN VAIN. YOU ARE DESTINED YO BE WEALTHY🙌🌹."

iamtrinityguy wrote:

"This is part of the reason I love Davido,he always supports everyone. Davido is for everybody. I will forever love you, Baddest. We rise by lifting others. 30BG for life 🙌🙌❤️❤️

happinesstommey said:

"It’s not about being good, this guy is good, kind, generous and humble 💯may God continue to guide him through his path of life. Amen."

Davido melts hearts after meeting man with Cerebral Palsy. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shares what he would be doing if not music

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that Davido has revealed his secret passion outside music

In an interview with The Beat 96.1 FM in Atlanta, United States, the DMW boss revealed a surprising alternative career path to music, which is journalism.

The Unavailable crooner shared that his day often starts with catching up on the news and keeping himself informed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng