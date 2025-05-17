Davido always has a way of walking into the hearts of social media users, as a new update about him has surfaced online

The Nigerian crooner was spotted in a fresh post shared by Ebenezer Obey via his official social media page

Davido's photo with Ebenezer Obey warmed the hearts of many Nigerians, who shared heartwarming comments

A fresh photo of Davido with renowned Nigerian musician Ebenezer Obey has ignited reactions on social media.

The singer, who recently made a controversial statement about the Hennessy brand, was seen with the legendary musician, both looking all smiles. The photo was shared online via Ebenezer Obey's official Instagram page.

Ebenezer Obey shares a sweet photo he snapped with Davido.

Source: Instagram

This development comes after the veteran singer debunked rumours, passed on to glory on April 21, 2025.

The singer made a video to address the claim and sang for those wishing death upon him while smiling.

Fans were excited about the good news, they prayed for him and blamed the people dispelling the fake news.

See the post below:

Recall, OBO made fans gush over his sweetness after a video of him showing that he is a well-trained Yoruba boy trended online.

A viral video shared online by the veteran journalist, Chief Dele Momodu of Davido, going prostrating to greet him trends.

Chief Dele Momodu couldn't help but caption the clip "Omoluabi", as he described Davido's show of respect for him.

Fans gush over Davido's photo with Ebenezer Obey

Read some reactions below:

@desourcemedi said:

"This guy will go farrrrr.......His respect for elders in the industry speaks volumes 👏👏👏👏."

@zswaggerlee said:

"Davido just graduated from the study of life 🌼🌺."

@coach_fran6ix said:

"This so lovely seeing my daddy and my 001👑 together ♥️♥️♥️💯💯💯🫂 konibaje lola Olorun Oba 🙏🏾."

Ebenezer Obey shares a sweet photo he snapped with Davido.

Source: Instagram

@amalamoney said:

"Legendary things."

@ronkeeroy2324 said:

"You no go like David Keh...You no suppose dey among the living be that."

@walexbabs said:

"@davido am proud of you!!! You are well trained. Omoluabi indeed."

@iamchrisblaq said:

"Grace has found you ……just no give up anytime can be your time."

@edewor4uall said:

"Baba Ebenezer! I too love this man from my childhood."

@affordablegadgets_1 said:

"Na make God bless you see as 001 Fresh kilode @davido ❤️❤️❤️."

@official_djparfak said:

"I remember the day I use baba Ebenezer obey chair to hit davido at Eko hotel few years ago .. he was just saying sorry sorry 👏👏👏🙌."

@flomer_funitures_interior said:

"The meet the man very nice and humble ❤️❤️❤️."

@feat_media_naija said:

"Newer and the older generation of music legends."

@edewor4uall said:

"Baba Ebenezer! I too love this man from my childhood."

Pastor Tobi prostrates to greet Ebenezer Obey

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, popular an of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega got people gushing when he shared videos of the moment Ebenezer Obey visited him in the United Kingdom.

The celebrity preacher and his entourage prostrated to greet and welcome the juju veteran to his headquarters.

They shared fun moments together, and he noted that pastors don't prostrate, but Ebenezer Obey's case is exceptional.

