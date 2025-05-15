Singer Davido reveals journalism would’ve been his career choice if music didn’t work out for him

The Afrobeats singer explains in a new clip why he still promotes his music personally despite his fame

While some fans praised his drive and passion for speaking up, others felt he was oversharing and trying too hard to impress

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has once again sparked conversation after opening up about his deep love for information and media work.

In an interview with The Beat 96.1 FM in Atlanta, United States, the DMW boss revealed a surprising alternative career path - journalism.

"I like people to know what I'm working on" — Davido

The Unavailable crooner shared that his day often starts with catching up on the news and keeping himself informed.

He said,

“I am a very informative person. If you see me at home, I am always researching something. When I wake up, I check the news. I got CNN downstairs."

He continued:

“I feel like if I were not in music, I would be doing journalism. I can talk; some people don’t. I like people to know what I am working on.”

Why I still do promo despite being a superstar – Davido

The music star who recently marked his daughter's birthday also addressed why he remains active in promoting his songs despite already being one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

He stated:

“Because I like having conversations. A lot of people don’t know that apart from a Business Administration degree, I studied Marketing too. I like to market myself. I like to talk. If I have a podcast, I will talk for days. Doing promo is part of being an artist. A lot of people just sit and let things work for them. I am not like that. I work so hard.”

See the video here:

Netizens react to Davido’s journalism dream

The interview clip stirred heated arguments online. While some fans praised his work ethic and passion, others felt he was oversharing.

@Starboygreatest:

“So what’s our business? With these useless info abeg.”

@Sexybrown777:

“Make he @davido continue to dey lie lie up and down. Na so e dey always talk.”

@ada_lifestyle:

“No be lie o! If Davido start podcast, I go listen every day. Guy sabi yarn.”

@NaijaTrendz:

“He actually knows what he’s saying. Most of these other artists no fit talk for 5 minutes.”

@tosinoflagos:

“So Baba get marketing degree on top music? No wonder him always dey everywhere.”

@truthhurtsreal:

“Talk too much dey worry this one sha. Who journalism help?”

@oluwacoded:

“He’s not even lying. You can’t hate on his hustle. Davido na born talker.”

The Afrobeats singer explains in a new clip why he still promotes his music personally despite his fame. Photo:@davido/Instagram

Source: Instagram

