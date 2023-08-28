Video of internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido showing he is a well-trained Yoruba boy trends

A viral video shared online by the veteran journalist, Chief Dele Momodu of Davido, going on all fours to greet him trends

Chief Dele Momodu couldn't help but tag the video with the caption "Omoluabi" as he describes Davido show of respect to him

Veteran media mogul and journalist Chief Dele Momodu has sparked reactions online after a clip of singer Davido visiting his penthouse in Ikoyi, Lagos, went viral.

In the trending video, the Afrobeat displayed an act that got people talking during his visit to the veteran's house.

Snaps of singer Davido prostrating to greet Chief Dele Momodu after calling him his boy goes viral. Photo credit: @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

The singer was seen going on all fours flat on the floor to greet Chief Momodu and many other guests at the sitting room party thrown by the Ovation boss.

One of the guests seen at the event that Davido greeted was the Ooni of Ife's fifth wife, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi.

Davido introduces Shallipopi to his Gov Uncle

Also, in some of the clips shared online by Chief Dele Momodu, Davido was seen prostrating to greet his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Ooni's wife, Olori Aderonke.

He was seen introducing young singer Shallipopi to his uncle at the event.

Watch the moment Davido went flat on the floor to greet Dele Momodu:

See more clips from the event below:

See how fans reacted to video of Davido prostrating to greet Dele Momodu

@barneyprints:

"He loves his uncle so much."

@iamgfox:

"This is how we should all build our families and extended families.. not the ones waiting to kill u or envy ur progress."

@princeiyke_:

"If you see that man waiting for handshake, but Davido shenk am, raise up ur hands."

@lekan_kingkong:

"E je kin gbeyin debe I Dey come."

@powerbank_nigeria:

"Men thats his uncle not even his pop. The love in this family is real."

@ogeebest_baba:

"Men. What kind of a guy is this. I love just two people now in Nigeria. They are, PETER OBI AND DAVIDO."

@alhaji_jasi:

"See simplicity Yoruba Culture, heritage and respect."

@danazembe:

"E sure me say na this man first carry 001 go club."

Dele Momodu begs Sophia, Davido's baby mama, as he celebrates her new age, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian media mogul, journalist and former presidential candidate, Chief Dele Momodu, sparked reactions online with a post he shared on his page to celebrate his niece, Sophia Momodu.

Chief Dele's post was dedicated to Davido's first baby mama, Sophia, as she turned a year older.

However, the birthday post carried more than just new-age wishes. It sounded like a message of advice to the fashion connoisseur amidst her online battle with her baby's father, Davido.

Source: Legit.ng