Popular man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega got people gushing when he shared videos of the moment Ebenezer Obey visited him in the United Kingdom

The celebrity preacher and his entourage prostrated to greet and welcome the juju veteran to his headquarters

They shared fun moments together, and he noted that pastors don't prostrate, but Ebenezer Obey's case is exceptional

UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has shared moments from when legendary singer Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi visited him at his headquarters.

The flamboyant man of God prostrated with his entourage as they welcomed the octogenarian who turned up in a wheelchair.

Pastor Tobi noted that clergymen men are not supposed to prostrate but Obey commander's case is different.

He also shared a moment where the veteran singer sang for them and asked whether Davido is still around.

Nigerians react to Ebenezer Obey's visit to Pastor Tobi

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Pastor Tobi's video showing the moment Ebenezer Obey visited him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Plato_15:

"Na my favorite pastor be this. Steady Content . I’m never prepared."

Tiwadiamondcollections:

"The way una dey prostrate be like press up."

Abimbolateniola

"He is truly a legend, I always listen to his songs constantly."

Bafemiplus:

"Just here to wish baba Ebenezer Obey good health and long life. He has really done well for the Nigerian music industry."

Pokanation:

"All the billionaires dey visit this HQ on a low."

Iamkunlexzinho:

"Camera man no respect Chief commander , E no prostrate."

Only1_ednariches:

"Nor be small thing dis pastor tobi dey do oh, d kind influencial people wey dey visit am nor be here oh."

