Ex-BBN housemate Uriel admits she lacks the ‘liver’ to date Burna Boy but wants to support him with home-cooked meals

Uriel states that she values exclusivity, wanting to be the only woman in her partner’s life, with hopes to settle down soon

She adds that she can’t compete with Burna Boy’s high-profile past relationships, but embraces simplicity and love

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel Oputa, has given fans an honest take on why she wouldn’t consider dating Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy.

Ex-BBN housemate Uriel admits she lacks the ‘liver’ to date Burna Boy. Photos: @urielmusicstar/Instagram. @burnaboy/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalled that Burna Boy recently bagged a BET nomination.

In a trending video, the singer revealed that while she admires the Afrobeats king, she knows her limits and what she truly brings to the table.

Uriel said:

“I can’t date Burna Boy, I will only want to cook for him because I don’t have the liver."

She explained that if she enters a relationship, she wants to be the only woman—no competition, no drama.

Uriel acknowledged Burna Boy’s current success and vibrant lifestyle but admitted she doesn’t want to be a distraction or weigh him down.

“He will make me cry. I can’t compete with other women like Chloe Bailey, Steff London. I’m just a simple person. The only thing I can offer him is home-cooked food.”

Looking ahead, Uriel shared her hopes of settling down within the next two years, but only when the timing and person are right.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Uriel's comments

Legit.ng compiled reactions of some netizens

@NaijaRealTalk stated:

“Uriel keeping it 100! Not everyone can handle the stress of dating a superstar. Cooking meals over drama any day.”

@ChicBabe_234 said:

“Sometimes simplicity is what we need. Burna Boy needs someone real, not the Hollywood-style relationship nonsense.”

@OmoNaija_ commented:

“If she can bring that home-cooked love, maybe Burna Boy should take notes! Not everyone needs to be flashy.”

@TruthSeekerNG said:

“She said she doesn’t have the liver—same here! Burna Boy’s life is a whole movie, I can’t compete either.”

@RealTalkWithTolu wrote:

“Respect to Uriel for knowing her worth and not trying to compete with big names. It’s about peace and love.”

@BurnaFanatic_ added:

“Uriel just told us all. Dating Burna Boy isn’t easy. It’s good she knows her limits.”

@LagosLovebird commented:

“I love that she wants to settle down and offer something real instead of chasing fame.”

@MusicLover123 wrote:

“Why compete with celebrities when you can be yourself? Uriel is giving us mature relationship goals.”

@NaijaWahala stated:

“All these girls fighting for Burna Boy’s attention but Uriel stays calm with home-cooked food. That’s the vibe.”

@FemiKilla said:

“Home-cooked food over drama any day! Uriel’s the real MVP.”

“I can’t date Burna Boy but I can offer him one thing,” Ex-BBN star Uriel opens up. Photo: @urielmusicstar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy shares cryptic post

Legit.ng meanwhile reported that Burna Boy allegedly threw shade at Wizkid on social media following the music star’s cancelled shows.

Wizkid’s Morayo tour suffered major setbacks after several of his show venues, including Madison Square Garden and the State Farm Arena, were cancelled over low ticket sales.

This news caused a lot of buzz on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes. Some of them blamed Wizkid for not doing enough to promote his music like his colleagues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng