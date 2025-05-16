TikTok sensation Noel Robbinson reveals he got no reply from Rema after he helped push Calm Down to global popularity with multiple viral dance videos

Robbinson shared his story during a chat with Peller, saying he reached out to the Mavin star out of admiration

Netizens stormed social platforms to support Noel, insisting he deserves credit, some tagging Don Jazzy and Rema

A viral moment played out in Nigeria as popular German TikTok star Noel Robbinson, known for his high-energy dance videos and over 40 million followers, expressed disappointment over being ignored by Mavin singer Rema.

During a meeting with Nigerian personality Peller, the influencer opened up about how he played a major role in the global success of Calm Down through his dance videos, only to be met with silence from the star himself.

Robbinson revealed in a video that’s now sparking reactions online:

“I was dancing Calm Down, but Rema didn’t talk to me. He never did. I texted him, he didn’t reply”

The German influencer, who is currently visiting Nigeria, looked visibly pained as he narrated how he reached out to Rema but got no feedback despite his viral content helping to push the Afrobeats anthem across borders.

A visibly shocked Peller reassured him that the matter would be resolved.

He promised:

“Don’t worry, trust me, he will get in touch,”

See the video here:

Fans react as video of Noel’s complaint trends

Nigerians and fans around the world took to social media to weigh in, and many agreed that Robbinson deserves recognition for helping push Calm Down to global audiences.

@shoreyarts said:

"Honestly he’s the one that made that song blow"

@holyflamees added:

"I swear, few days back when I saw his video, this came to my head. This guy was part of the reason Calm Down really went far"

@iamtifeoluwanimi joked:

"Let us go mount Rema page make him know say OGO Dey follow him talk "

@innyah_face pleaded:

"Honestly, this guy took that song far @heisrema talk to him ooo we beg."

@smallestbarber called out the Mavin crew:

"@donjazzy @heisrema una nor reach out to this boy — why…? This guy literally promoted that song with all his videos."

@priscilla_yamah wrote:

"Help him talk to Rema nah it’s the assurance for me. Rema will reply Lakaye and sweet mouth."

@firstboy69_ commented:

"The guy break his accent down so Peller go understand am wella Life no hard."

@sid_ken_1 highlighted the influencer’s reach:

"This guy really promoted that song. Peller is going somewhere when he said this boy no small. He has 40 million followers—that means Rema also needs his platform like many other artists."

Calm Down becomes most viewed Afrobeat song

Legit.ng had reported in 2023 that Rema's monster hit Calm Down made history, becoming the most viewed video in the history of Afrobeat as a genre.

With 355 million views as of then, the single displaced Ckay's Love Nwantiti to achieve the commendable feat.

The remix with Selena Gomez currently has over 1 billion views on YouTube.

