Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shared a cryptic post on social media that has got fans pointing fingers at Wizkid

Just recently, Wizkid cancelled several of his shows allegedly due to low ticket sales and Burna’s post shortly after drew people’s attention

Many social media users reacted to Burna Boy’s words and noted that he had to be referring to Wizkid

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has allegedly thrown shade at Wizkid on social media following the music star’s cancelled shows.

Recall that on May 8, 2025, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid’s Morayo tour suffered major setbacks after several of his show venues including the Madison Square Garden and the State Farm Arena were cancelled over low ticket sales.

This news caused a lot of buzz on social media, with netizens dropping their hot takes. Some of them blamed Wizkid for not doing enough to promote his music like his colleagues.

Amid the news of Wizkid’s cancelled shows, Burna Boy took to his Snapchat page to share a post that drew people’s attention. In the post, the self-styled African Giant talked about people wanting to be like him, not realising the work it takes.

He wrote:

“Everybody wants your spot until they see the work it takes to be in that spot.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Reactions as Burna Boy speaks amid Wizkid’s cancelled show

Burna Boy’s cryptic post became a trending topic on social media, and some netizens seemed to think his words were directed at Wizkid:

_cherii_coco said:

“Odowgu is talented and he don really hustle before he get to this level.”

I_am_tohree said:

“Preach!”

T.a.m.a.r_marcus said:

“Stray bullet go touch everybody 😂😂.”

Lifestyleofrickymanny said:

“Greatest of all time they rest na child’s play, Icon✔️🏆💯.”

Ekyekpenyong said:

“Fact. Success has hidden wounds. You must work hard and be consistent.”

Ochiemmanuel wrote:

“No be lie oloye 🙌.”

Cyberticcal said:

“Na Wizkid get this sub😂.”

Tobianoace said:

“This is how Nigerians will celebrate my MUSIC when I finally win Grammy oo, thank God finally❤️❤️😢😍.”

Beth2dworld said:

“Always bickering.. Enjoy your spot.”

Iamdozy wrote:

“I guess you're shading the recent thing that happens to their fav @wizkid canceling his show off course due to low turn out.. burnaboy you're just doing more than 👍.”

Nwanneka047 said:

“Nobody want ur spot oga u can’t be there here at the same time.”

Onlybigray said:

“Oga no go through corners, follow Wiz talk direct 😂😂.”

M4_4x_osula said:

“See burnaboy wey force himself on us oo 😂😂😂.”

Wizkid's associate calls for prayers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid’s associate, Godson, called for prayers for the music star on social media after his shows were cancelled.

Shortly after the news went viral, concerned fans went on social media to ask questions, and some of them also tried to get answers from Wizkid’s associate, Godson, on Snapchat.

In response to a fan’s question about Wizkid’s shows getting cancelled, Godson asked for prayers for the Morayo crooner. According to him, the Star Boy is still grieving, and nobody is trying to help him.

