Veteran Nigerian internet personality Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, widely known as Charly Boy, broke a piece of news online

In a post shared by the singer and songwriter, he revealed that he was searching for a husband for his daughter

The 74-year-old went on to give a lengthy requirements for giving out his beautiful daughter's hand in marriage

Charly Boy, a veteran Nigerina singer, has made headlines after he shared new information about his children online.

The 74-year-old music maker took to his official social media page to announce that he was looking for a husband for his daughter, Yvonne.

He went on to make a list of his requirements before giving her away for marriage.

Charly boy wrote:

"To Whom it may Concern. I dey take style look for husband for dis my Princess. Requirements: *Pepper must rest for ur hand, *The day u raise ur hand on my Princess is the day I'll beat the sh*t out of you, * Must be ready to continuously pet her cos none of my pikin must be stressed, *Respect begets respect, We are Oputa's, and we are not ordinary people, So prepare well well."

Fans react to Charly Boy's post

@for_weluche:

"That was my Dad’s standard , he’ll tell you before hand and God did it, we’re entering 31 years next year."

@kennedy_onyejiaka:

"We the suitors has questions to ask first, no.1, is your princess a v*rgin?"

@markonyemaenu:

"Areafada, you no mention her qualifications na. Like age, character traits, etc."

@dressaffair_boutique:

"She is so gorgeous 😍 Better Hubby go find her 🙏."

@austinjosephk:

"Love everything about you Papa compliment of the season sir much ❤️❤️❤️."

@omaani27:

"She’s def lucky, some of us don’t have family members that are protective of us like this."

@papii_grandee:

"In China, your pikin falls into the category of "leftover women". She should pay the "groom price."

@don_chrisot:

"I want her and am ready to take care of her always."

@austinjosephk:

"Love everything about you Papa compliment of the season sir much."

Charly Boy says nanny abused him at 12

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Charly Boy shared his take on how some men are having erectile dysfunction from age 35 to 40, and how it attacks their minds.

He also shared his tale with his nanny, who had abused him at age 12, and how it made him feel afterwards.

The veteran singer and activist also spoke about how he contracted gonorrhoea at a young age and started exploring himself with teenagers.

