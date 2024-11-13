Charly Boy has shared his take on how some men are having erectile dysfunction from age 35 to 40, and how it attacks their minds

He also shared his tale with his nanny who had abused him at age 12 and how it made him feel afterward

The veteran singer and activist also spoke about how he contracted gonorrhea at a young age and started exploring himself with teenagers

Singer and activist Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has shared how his nanny abused him at age 12. Although he said he didn't understand what his nanny was doing to him at that age, it did not stop him from enjoying the act.

He added that having bedroom activities is not all about the private parts of men and women meeting because he was wild from the womb. Besides, some women can engage in the act by talking.

The 74-year-old noted that at a young age, he patronised brothels regularly and contracted gonorrhea at age 12.

He made this revelation during an interview on Duke Rants and noted that some men between the ages of 35 and 45 are having erectile dysfunction and it affects their minds. According to him, that is a man's bragging rights and if it affected, then the man is not normal.

Reactions to Charly Boy's childhood fantasies

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Charly Boy's experience with his nanny at age 12 and other issues below:

@thynk_unlimited1:

"If men start to talk, you all will be surprised what we went through at young age."

@iamdx2:

"Men is time for us to speak up."

@churchill_777:

"It's high time men begin to speak up. Enough of bottling those traumas."

@suruka.ng:

"Men are going through a lot. They just choose not to talk about it. There’s a popular saying that men would “rather die than not have an erec*tion,” given the significant psychological and emotional impact that ED can have on their sense of identity, self-worth, and overall quality of life. Various studies have shown that ED is strongly linked to poor mental health, anxiety, depression, and even thoughts of self-harm in severe cases."

@constance_malai:

"Sad but it's a reality."

