The mother of Ivy Ifeoma, Nigerian singer Rudeboy’s wife, has turned a new age to the joy of numerous fans

On May 15, 2025, the music star’s wife took to social media to celebrate her mum’s birthday with lovely photos

Many social media users reacted to Ivy Ifeoma’s post dedicated to celebrating her mother’s birthday

Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare group, aka Rudeboy, has taken to social media to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

On May 15, 2025, the music star’s mother-in-law turned a new age, and her daughter, Ivy Ifeoma, took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

Nigerians react as Rudeboy's wife Ivy Ifeoma celebrates mother's birthday with cool photos. Photos: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

To mark the special occasion, Rudeboy’s wife posted a series of lovely photos of her mother rocking different cool outfits. The snaps were accompanied by a heartwarming caption.

In some of the snaps, the celebrant rocked a blonde wig paired with an adire boubou and she complemented it with a layered pearl necklace and a pearl clutch purse.

Ivy Ifeoma’s mum also took a leaf from her Gen Z daughter by rocking a red top paired with blue jeans in some of the other pictures.

In the caption of the post, Paul Okoye’s wife gushed over her mother and noted that she was surprised by her age. She also declared her love for the celebrant.

In her words:

“What manner of beauty is this, mother?🥹❤️ I honestly can’t believe your age!! You look like you’re the mother of my child!😄 Wearing @theivymark in all slides 💕 Happy Birthday Meemaw! We love love love you!”

See the post below:

Reactions as Rudeboy’s wife marks mum’s birthday

Ivy Ifeoma’s birthday post dedicated to her mother drew the attention of netizens. Many of them gushed over the celebrant’s beauty:

Netizens react as Rudeboy's wife celebrates her mum's birthday with lovely photos. Photos: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Teminikan__ said:

“Mama’s hair game 😍…happy birthday to her ❤️.”

Creativehandscakes said:

“Happy birthday ma❤️.”

Etaria_eneji said:

“Happy Birthday to your gorgeous mummy🥰.”

Anikkies said:

“Awwwn awwwn she’s so cute happy birthday mama.”

Lucy_pitila said:

“Happy birthday ma.”

Jenni_frank said:

“She is so beautiful 😍😍.”

Faith__artistry said:

“Happy birthday mummy.”

_mz_ria said:

“Ouuuu😍 happy birthday to your mum🥳🤩.”

Reensavio_ wrote:

“The fifth slide😫.”

Onyi_luxejewel wrote:

“Long Life and Prosperity in Good Health and in Sound Mind Mama 🙏.”

Chocolatttebutter said:

“My heart in three places ❤️.”

Favortohstores said:

“She's so beautiful 😍 Happy Natal day momma ❤️.”

Tmsqueenempire' said:

“Youngest grams. Happy Birthday.”

Francisca_sunshine32 said:

“She’s so gorgeous 😍 Happy birthday 🎉.”

Lifeofpoetculiar said:

“She's so fiine 😍.”

Paul Okoye and wife celebrate with Jude Engees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that amid Jude Okoye's legal fight with brother Peter Okoye, the second half of the music Psquare duo, Paul Okoye and his new wife Ifeoma Ivy have continued to express their affection for him.

The couple, along with their daughter, united with Jude Okoye to celebrate his son's fourth birthday party.

Paul shared clips from the lavish celebration on his Instagram story. Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, his wife, and children were conspicuously absent from the private gathering, which got many talking on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng