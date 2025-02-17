Nigerian music music star Paul Okoye, also known as Rude Boy, started the week by praising his wife, Ivy Ifeoma

On his Instagram account, he shared videos of himself on a date with his wife as they enjoyed some luxury dinner

The Afrobeats legend gushed about Ivy’s beauty and questioned whether his gender has a companion as attractive as his wife, which didn't sit well with many

Renowned singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, couldn't keep his eyes off his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, during their romantic dinner date for Valentine's season.

The couple, who welcomed their first kid a few months ago, is back to feeding netizens and fans with their public display of affection like they always did becoming parents.

Rudeboy and his wife Ifeoma trend after Valentine's dinner. Credit: @iamrudeboy

In a viral video, the celebrity couple joined millions of people around the world to celebrate Valentine's Day.

During the evening hangout, Paul filled Ivy with cherished words as he made her blush with delight.

The Afrobeats legend spoke glowing about her beauty and queried his gender if they could bag a woman like his.

“Can your woman be like this? Self-hailing. That’s my baby. You look beautiful, Asamwa, Ifeoma, and my everything,” he gushed as they enjoyed their dinner date.

Watch their video below:

Paul Okoye and wife trend online

While some people admired their sweet display of affection, others argued over Ifeoma’s beauty in the comments.

Legi.ng compiled the reactions below:

naijagistdirect wrote:

"Omo this girl worwor sha, long face, face still bend go one side with teeth."

sallie.may said:

"Omo thinking of how I’d feel if my ex/ soul mate starts flaunting another woman."

declutter_global wrote:

"This girl isn't photogenic atall, she looks so much better in reality."

b.u_services said:

"PEACE OF MIND IS UNDERRATED!!!! Any woman that tries to make you feel a type of way because you have married her and she doesn’t seems to understand to put in her Feminine Energy go get yourself a better one."

iye.360 wrote:

"Haters leave them alone...bitter people......Anita is dating someone else since 3yrs now too."

ifyonyx said:

"Everything Ifeoma Ifeoma jare Ifeoma maranma, its always Ifeoma good thing Everything good."

olikezeamakajane said:

"With this her upper gum that looks like what I don't know,if she laughs,her gums will appear like what I don't know,she is not fine,your first wife fine pass her."

lynda_chioma_anthony_ wrote:

"Love is blind."

Paul Okoye, wife dedicate baby in church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rude Boy took his little daughter Imani Okoye to church for dedication on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

He was accompanied by his beautiful young wife Ivy Ifeoma and some members of his family and friends.

They rejoiced as they presented their baby before the altar, but a fan had an observation about Paul's look inside the church and voiced it out.

