Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh extended her Mothers Day greeting to media personality, Toke Makinwa

The movie star sent an emotional message to Toke, and the media personality reacted to it on social media

Many social media users reacted to the touching interaction between the two women on Mothers’ Day

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh warmed hearts on social media with her Mothers’ Day message to media personality, Toke Makinwa.

On May 11, 2025, people in some parts of the world, including Nigeria, celebrated Mothers’ Day. Some people marked the occasion by celebrating the mothers in their lives and those desiring motherhood.

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh took things a step further with the sweet message she sent to her celebrity colleague, Toke Makinwa.

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh celebrates Toke Makinwa on Mothers' Day. Photos: @tontolet, @tokemakinwa

It is no news that Toke has had a rocky relationship with men particularly her ex-husband, Maje Ayida, and the union produced no children. However, that did not stop Tonto from acknowledging the media personality’s desire to be a mother.

The single mum of one sent a heartfelt text message to Toke where she thanked her for all the children she had helped knowingly or unknowingly. The media personality also responded by wishing Tonto a happy mother’s day.

Toke then took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the text message, and she accompanied it with a caption explaining that she was touched by the gesture. She wrote:

“This made me a lil emotional. Happy Mothers Day to every woman out there who desires motherhood.”

See the screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Tonto celebrates Toke Makinwa on Mothers Day

Tonto Dikeh’s Mothers' Day message to Toke Makinwa became a trending topic after it went viral. The gesture got many netizens emotional as they praised Tonto:

Toke Makinwa reacts to Mothers Day message from Tonto Dikeh, shares screenshot. Photos: @tokemakinwa

Shapefullymagic said:

“I love women that truly and deeply supports other women… let’s be friends guys.”

Shekinah_avagah wrote:

“Women supporting other women is the goal 😍.”

Queenethedet13 said:

“Awwwwwn 😍❤️.”

Shapefullymagic said:

“Awwwwwwww.”

Art_of_the_brand wrote:

“God bless all women.”

Morolake14' said:

“👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Happy beautiful prosperous mother's Day to all kind women 🙏.”

2baba's son celebrates Annie Macaulay on Mothers Day

In other celebrity-related news, Legit.ng reported that singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba's son with Sunmbo Adeoye, Nino, shared a touching Mother's Day post to celebrate both his mother and stepmum, Annie Macaulay.

The 19-year-old posted on his Instagram story on Sunday, May 11, 2025, in honour of this year's Mother's Day.

He shared a few throwback photos from his childhood, one with his biological mother, Sunmbo, taken when he was a baby, and another featuring his stepmother, Annie, her first daughter Isabel, and his other brother. In the photo, Annie Macaulay was joyfully smiling at the two boys, a moment that warmed the hearts of fans.

In his post, Nino, who was recently inducted as social prefect in secondary school, wrote that “home is where mum is.” The young boy's post became a trending topic and netizens debated over it.

