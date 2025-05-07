Nigerian music executive Jude Okoye and his family caught the attention of fans and netizens recently

In a video that went viral, Jude and his wife Ify celebrated their son, Ethan, as he turned 4 on May 6

People online noticed that only his brother Paul Okoye made it to the private gathering alongside his wife and daughter

Amid Jude Okoye's legal fight with brother Peter Okoye, Nigerian artist and the second half of the music Psquare duo, Paul Okoye and his new wife Ifeoma Ivy have continued to express their affection for him.

The couple, along with their daughter, united with Jude Okoye to celebrate his son's fourth birthday party.

Paul shared clips from the lavish celebration on his Instagram story.

Peter Okoye aka Mr P, his wife, and children were conspicuously absent from the private gathering, which got many talking on the internet.

Following Jude Okoye's indictment, a new report revealed who was behind the Legal case. In a video trending online, Nigerian music star Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, a member of the defunct PSquare group, accused his twin brother, Peter Okoye, of being the one behind their brother’s ordeal.

On Wednesday, February 27, Legit.ng reported that Jude Okoye, the former manager of Psquare, was charged by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission at FHC in Ikoyi with alleged N1.38 billion fraud.

Paul Okoye responded to the news on his Instagram account, noting that this is what Peter wanted, as he sent encouraging words to Jude and advised him to stay strong.

On Friday, the musician went up to the FHC in Ikoyi to support his elder brother. While speaking to the press, he made it clear that Peter was the one who put Jude’s case.

“Peter is the one who put Jude in prison, and I’m here to bring him out”, Paul said. Read

Nigerians react to Jude Okoye’s birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lion.9506889 said:

"Paul and jude are na twins."

pweetynenny wrote:

"For Rudeboy mind😂. Thank God Mr P no send them."

rj25.08 saiid:

"No wonder Ify is no longer active on social media, because of this her cute baby 😂."

0ceanadventure said:

"Dis one pack his brother money in the name of manager just dey enjoy dey go 😂."

donwizker_grasscarpet said:

"Paul stab peter for back, and is written all over his face , Chineke Nna omegbu ibeya ahu adikwana ya mma."

megatron_okk said:

"This kind family nawa. Peter and his wife are close to Paul's first wife and children while the second wife is close to Judas and family. God forbid this kind family abeg."

properties_by_susan said:

"Introducing the new ejima Paul and Jude 😂😂."

Paul Okoye advises artists on saving, investment

Rude boy dropped a cryptic message advising artists and fellow musicians to spend and save wisely.

One of the Psquare twins in the nugget shared on his stories after his elder brother Jude's hearing on Friday, February 28, informed his colleagues to spend their money wisely and at the same time he advised them to save wisely too.

The singer, who is a father to a set of twins, urged fellow singers to be conscious of their investment so that in future, they will not be looking for who mismanaged their wealth that they did not manage very well.

