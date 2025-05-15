Popular social media commentator Daniel Regha shares how he made ₦4,000 in a day from selling plastic waste

Regha, seen in his usual brown singlet, showed off large bags of used plastic bottles meant for recycling

Popular Nigerian critic and internet personality, Daniel Regha, has once again gotten the internet talking, but this time, not over his usual celebrity hot takes.

Legit.ng recalled that the critic was recently seen handcuffed.

In a video shared via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Regha revealed that he had ventured into recycling and made a modest ₦4,000 in one day by selling bags of used plastic bottles.

Daniel Regha sparks buzz, announces his new lucrative hustle. Photos: @danielregha/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Wearing his signature brown singlet, the controversial figure stood beside several large sacks of bottles and captioned the clip:

“₦4k secured from recycling today. Saving the environment, but making cash at the same time.”

The video instantly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions ranging from mockery to admiration.

See the tweet here:

“Na iron condemn remain”: Netizens drop hot takes

Shortly after the video made rounds online, many Nigerians flooded Regha’s comment section with their unfiltered takes.

@Frank_hacker_ teased:

“This is exactly the job that suits you. Next is iron condemn.”

@streetupdate24_ went viral for his humorous financial advice:

“Daniel, the 4k should be properly invested!!! Give 3,850 to the orphanage, use 150 to buy groundnut, then drink garri. Don't waste funds!”

@emmahtrendsblog added with sarcasm:

“Made ₦3K from rubbish today. While some of you are the trash, I’m out here profiting off it.”

Amidst the trolling, some X users used the moment to highlight the value of recycling and its place in both local and international economies.

@Drizzboss pointed out the difference in mindset between Nigerians and Americans:

“People dey say this is poor people’s work. But in the US, even Tesla drivers recycle. This same bag of bottles would fetch at least $15.”

@jnr_xoxo shared from personal experience:

“If only you knew how much those guys in recycling make. I don make ₦40k from selling to them. Dem wire money straight to your account.”

Some observers weren’t buying Regha’s “humble man” brand and suggested that his online persona may be part of a deeper strategy.

@tuff_4_life wrote:

“Heard Regha is a billionaire in real life. Bro just be living modestly online. Allegedly o.”

@flourish007 chimed in:

“You can’t be that broke and still afford bottled water every day. But I respect his hustle sha.”

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng