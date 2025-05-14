Lord Lamba reveals on Twitter that he spends $800 every two weeks to maintain his dreadlocks in the US

Nigerian skit maker, Lord Lamba, is currently trending online after he took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about the high cost of maintaining his dreadlocks in the United States.

In the post shared on Monday, May 12, the comedian, who is currently residing in the US, revealed that it costs him $800 (over ₦1 million) every two weeks to maintain his hairstyle.

He wrote:

“$800 maintenance for my dreads every 2 weeks here in America , it’s time to embrace a low cut fade.”

But the tweet didn’t land well with many Nigerians on social media, who quickly reminded him that no one asked for the information and that he should consider keeping things private next time.

A user, @Gustavovic12, bluntly replied:

“I no see anybody wey ask you for this information.”

In response, Lord Lamba fired back:

“And I no see anybody wey say make you comment.”

See the tweet here:

More reactions from netizens

However, the banter didn’t end there, as several netizens joined the conversation, mostly criticising the skit maker for what they saw as unnecessary “audio oppression.”

@_dchairman said:

“Now we know you pay $800 to maintain your dreads every 2 weeks, so what should we do with this information?”

@remagirlfriend lamented:

“Money wey be say if you send me I will progress my small restaurant.”

@jiggyboiiz added a warning:

“Make you no use your hand do watin go send you back come Nigerian.”

Another user, @Goodspeed99, wrote:

“And here I am struggling to see half of that $800 to complete the money for this Keke napap I want to buy.”

Interestingly, @MadBreezy3 pointed out that dreadlocks are sometimes a cheaper alternative in the US, saying:

“Low cut too dey cost for America. Most people wey go hustle normally don’t rely on low cut but go for dreadlocks due to high cost of barbering.”

For others, the N1m spent on hair every month could have been life-changing.

@alfred_sammy99 quoted Reekado Banks in his reaction:

“$800 to maintain hair lasan. Money wey be say if I grab am once my life don change. Like Reekado Banks said, ‘Father Father I want to hammer hammer, I want to spoil my mother mother.’”

Another commenter, @chukwulota07, dropped an emotional note:

“Na this kin thing dey vex me. Shey if I beg you for that money now make I take pay school fees and house rent you no go reply me. Well, it’s fine. My God is in control.”

Lord Lamba speaks on child custody

Legit.ng reported in 2024 that the controversial comedian opened up on why he didn't publicly claim custody of his daughter with ex-BBNaija housemate Queen.

According to him, he never wanted his child’s face to be on social media to protect her from trolls.

Lamba noted that he has the right to do that as her father.

