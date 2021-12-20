Big Brother Naija star, Uriel Oputa, has taken to social media to celebrate her mum who has battled different ailments over the years

The reality star noted that it is her wish for her mum to see her grandchild and she constantly battles with the thought

Uriel also added that some ladies who are in her current dilemma would rather get pregnant anyhow just for the sake of their mum

Big Brother Naija 2017 ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa has taken to social media with a thought-provoking post.

As expected, Nigerian parents expect their kids to give them grandchildren but this is a thought Uriel battles with.

Uriel has revealed different ailments her mum has battled. Photo credit: @urielmusicstar

My mum is my hero

Taking to her Instagram story channel, Uriel revealed that she wishes that her mum would carry her grandchild.

She continued by saying that some ladies in her situation would get pregnant anyhow, and Uriel questioned if they are morally right or wrong.

The reality star, who expressed gratitude to God, then revealed that her mum has survived multiple strokes, outlived dementia for eleven years, survived colon cancer and coronavirus.

See the post below:

Reactions to Uriel's post

Read some of the comments gathered from Uriels's post after it made the rounds on social media below:

glitzlingerie:

"Your mom is a fighter, may God continue to keep her for you."

peng_keji:

"She’s making sense. You won’t understand if you’re not in her shoes."

tzorahhhh:

"Who set the standard for 'moral'.”

gloriagold007:

"Who determines morality? You better live ur life instead of worrying about what pple will say."

adorablekween:

"You're thankful for your mom's health and survival but how did pregnancy get into this now? Your life, your choice. Don't drag other people's choices into this abeg."

milena_nweke:

"That is your business, my own is to wish your mom more life and good health."

Uriel continues the hunt for ideal man

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 2 star earlier revealed her plans to adopt a new style in her search to find an ideal husband.

The reality star is ready to shelve her old style of staying at home and working all day, hoping that a man would find her at home.

She made it known via a post on her verified Instagram story that she has been advised to go out a bit more if she really intends to find a man.

