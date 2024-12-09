A heartfelt moment between former Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel Oputa and her mother has gone viral

Uriel was seen speaking with her mother over a video call, as they had not been in the same place for a while

Her mum, however, became very emotional as she shared her desires with her daughter, triggering reactions online

Uriel Oputa, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, went on social media to share a post that ignited massive reactions.

The reality TV star, who has always been vocal about her mother's health condition and how intentional she is about caring for her, made fans emotional with her social media update.

BBNaija Uriel's mum tears up during a video call with her daughter. Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

In the clip now making the rounds on Instagram, Uriel was seen catching up with her mother via video call.

Her mother soon burst into tears, expressing that she missed the fitness enthusiast. Uriel attempted to pacify her, letting her know she was in Nigeria and would be with her soon.

The vulnerable moment between the mother and daughter has sparked a debate online as some question her reason for posting such content.

Watch the video here:

Uriel's post triggers emotions online

Read some thoughts below:

@comedyhabitat:

"Is this necessary to be posted on social media?"

@cutemummm:

"Mama is doing better than before. God bless Uriel."

@big_bola101:

"Every mother needs a Uriel in their lives 😢."

@iam_samie1:

"Mother is everything when she love her child...oh I'm so emotional right now.

@reine_anie:

"I’d marry a man who loves and cares for his mom like this a million times❤️."

@realtoroby_aku:

"Uriel God bless and multiply all your needs amen ❤️."

@geeftmicheal:

"O’chim,the word “limit” exist for a reason."

@creationsbywadi:

"So adorable. God bless your household."

BBNaija's Uriel freezes her eggs

Legit.ng previously reported that Brother Naija's ex-housemate Uriel Oputa sparked reactions online with a video.

The reality star visited a fertility clinic and disclosed that she decided to freeze her eggs until the right man came.

According to Uriel, the quality of women's eggs reduces by age 30, and netizens have shared different opinions about her video.

Source: Legit.ng