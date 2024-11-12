Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa went online to share her post, which touched the hearts of social media users

The fitness enthusiast revealed how she had to come to terms with her mom's health condition and had to forgive her

Uriel's post sent a wave of sadness across social media as many netizens could relate to her experience

Uriel Oputa, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, went on social media to share a post that ignited massive reactions.

It is no news that Uriel has been caring for her sick mother for a while now and sometimes shares glimpses of their moment on social media.

Uriel noted that on a certain day, she had to feed her mum breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which rendered her day unproductive.

In her lengthy post, she shared how she learnt to forgive her mother for all the times she would be absent in her life in the near future.

She further stated that's he she forgave her for not taking her medications seriously, which could have prevented her current health condition.

In her words:

"These last fow days have been incredibly hard. Yesterday, I fed my mother breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Which meant I couldn't get to anything else. It left me feeling unproductive, but it reminded me of one of the biggest things I've overcome: forgiveness. I had to forgive my mother. |forgave her for not taking her high blood pressure medication on time. Something that might have prevented her stroke."

See post below:

How fans reacted to Uriel's post

Read some comments below:

@iam_bmodel:

"Nah when your mom or dad is sick, that’s when you will learn how to really take care of someone and what love is really all about."

@betty.afolami:

"If you’ve never cared for terminally ill loved one never say anything negative here."

@ruthtee99:

"Hmmmm you can’t understand if you have not pass through it."

@zeeebliss:

"You definitely won’t understand what she’s saying if you’ve not cared for your old parent or any old person!!"

@chisanbe:

"This is sad 😢and honestly we do our best but parents also don’t listen ..Uriel has been incredible. God continue to bless her immensely."

@mide_richmond:

"Seeing my childhood friend go through this made me understand the true meaning of patience."

@roseochanyaameh:

"It's well with you my darling 😢😢😢God will bless you always."

@prestigeify:

"I know what this lady is going through for real. In the UK and other western Countries, this woman should be in the care home by now."

@adpinkette:

"It's the way some adults here can't comprehend this simple write up. Educated illiterates."

Uriel’s ailing mother screams happily

In a previous report by Legit.ng, BNaija star, Uriel Oputa, made her ailing mother a very happy woman after she finally returned home.

In a video making the rounds, the reality star captured her mother’s heartwarming reaction to her return.

The sick woman continued to say that she had missed Uriel so much as she began shedding tears while welcoming her daughter.

