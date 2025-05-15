Chidimma Adetshina's mum, who was previously arrested in South Africa in February, is in the news again

The Nigerian beauty queen's mother, Anabeloa Rungo, has reportedly appeared in court on the basis of an offence she was said to have committed

The former Miss SA contestant's mother's appearance has triggered tons of reactions on social media

Anabela Rungo, mother of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 winner Chidimma Adetshina, is reportedly facing charges of identity theft and violations of the Immigration Act in South Africa.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, she allegedly stole the identity of a South African woman to fraudulently obtain citizenship, a passport, and an ID.

Chidimma Adetsina's mother has reportedly been arraigned in court over theft. Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial, @chichi_vanessa

Her legal team is pushing to relax her bail conditions, including house arrest, as the court proceedings continue.

The case has sparked public debate, with some South Africans arguing that Rungo is being treated too leniently, while others call for understanding given her family's circumstances.

Recall that South African-born Nigerian model Chidimma Onwe Adetshina continued to suffer massive prosecution after her Miss SA debacle.

According to the South African Department of Home Affairs, it has been confirmed that Chidimma's mum stole the identity of another woman to register the model as an SA citizen.

The SA Department of Home Affairs considered stripping Chidimma of her South African citizenship and her identity documents.

Reactions as Chidimma Adetshina's mum appears in court

@uchechy said:

"She’s so pretty. Not even looking like what her enemies want her to look like."

@chimexnina said:

"Why will you refer to Chidimma as former Miss A contestant as against her current title?"

@kings.empiire said:

"Am wondering if they buried this family placenta in SA, that they can't relocate somewherelse 😢🤔."

Miss Universe Nigeria's mum Anabelo Rungo appeared in court. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

@symply_beautiana said:

"Now I see where she got her beauty from. Her mother is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

@ekanselmventureslimited said:

"Who must have lured this beautiful woman into this. Chai."

@kelvin_krtz said:

"Black South Africans steady crying about how much whites hate blacks in their country. But nobody hates fellow blacks more than them in Africa."

@captain_kratoz said:

"How is she even bearing chidinma adetshina and her mum is not even Nigerian? Igbo and Yoruba names? And the mum isn't Nigerian? Omo Nigerians na everyday una dey muzz person ooh."

@zeez___couture said:

"I pray God send an hel per to me that will buy me a sew ing machine to start working. So that I can be able to support myself and siblings. I pray the blessings of God locate me today."

@mercified_23 said:

"In south Africa you are not too big for the law."

@amakasregister said:

"Why do South Africans have a strong disdain for individuals from other nations?"

@rionaaccessories_ said:

"If Chidinma’s mother is Mozambican and her dad is Nigerian-igbo, how come her surname is Adeshina?? I’m lost bikonu."

Chidimma Adetsina’s mum arrested in South Africa

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the mother of Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina, Anabela Rungo, was reportedly arrested in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Department of Home Affairs, Republic of South Africa, issued a notice of detention for Anabela Rungo, which was implemented by the South African Police Service.

The reason for Anabela Rungo’s detention has sent raucous over social media as Nigerians shared their hot takes on the issue.

