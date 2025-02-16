The mother of Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina, Anabela Rungo has been reportedly arrested in Cape Town, South Africa

On Saturday, the Department of Home Affairs, Republic of South Africa, issued a notice of detention for Anabela Rungo, which was implemented by the South African Police Service

The reason for Anabela Rungo’s detention has sent raucous over social media as Nigerians share their hot takes on the issue

South African authorities have detained Anabela Rungo, the mother of Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, on charges of fraudulently acquiring a South African identification document.

The Department of Home Affairs stated that Rungo, a Mozambican national, was detained at a hideout in Cape Town on Saturday in a combined operation between Home Affairs investigators and the South African Police Service, according to local news portal Sunday World.

Chidimma Adetsina's mum arrested in South Africa. Credit: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Siya Qoza, a department spokesperson, was quoted as saying that Rungo was declared persona non grata in September 2024 after inspectors discovered inconsistencies with her residency status.

“Investigators from the department, assisted by SAPS, detained Anabela Rungo at a property in Cape Town. The Department withdrew Rungo’s South African documentation in September 2024 after finding that it had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa,” Qoza said.

Rungo's status was called into question following the controversy surrounding her daughter's participation in the Miss South Africa beauty competition.

It was eventually revealed that Adetshina was ineligible to run since she was not a South African citizen.

At the time of her arrest, Rungo was reportedly with Adetshina's minor child, prompting officials to contact the Department of Social Development and SAPS kid Protection Services to secure the child's safety.

Qoza accused Rungo of intentionally violating the country's immigration restrictions despite being designated undesirable.

“It appears that Rungo has defied her ‘undesirable’ status through her Mozambican passport. Investigations are ongoing into further potential misrepresentation and fraudulent conduct.

“After being processed by Home Affairs over her illegal continued residence in South Africa, she will be handed over to SAPS, as she is also the subject of an ongoing Hawks investigation,” he added.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adetshina, a Nigerian, withdrew from the Miss SA pageant and went on to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria, where she won after her immigration status was revealed.

She would later place first runner-up at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico in November 2024.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Chidimma Adetsina's mum’s arrest

See what internet users are saying below:

tbosdy_2:

"I don’t feel pity for Chidinma or her mom! For goodness sake; what are they still doing in SouthAfrica?"

fiisiiayomi wrote:

"She played herself big time. What was she still doing there? First her story had been outed, then they showed that much hate for her and her child…what was she waiting for?"

dr_chidominica said:

"So na only SA be country for this world because why did she go back there??? What is she doing there? Okay naa she gonna learnn the hard way in VDM’s voice lol."

joliegrace_nnoli wrote:

"For real this family should have left South africa along time ago. Why stay where you are not wanted."

dahcoochiehub reacted:

"But what did the mother go back to South Africa to do? I thought she left to her home country Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 mind you the mom is not Nigerian, just her father. So why did she carry her legs 🦵 there again! Wo nah them sabi."

groceryaffairs said:

"Are their placentas tied to the south Africa soil? You're not loved, what in the name bathang bothang are you still doing there."

djfalone wrote:

"When you live in a place where Xenophobia thrives , just count your losses and LEAVE. They have tried to humiliate Chidinma several times but it didn't work."

shylad06 said:

"People wey no de hear word? People do not like you in their country, will you not carry your kid and leave there? Which kain strong head family be this. Abeg whatever they like they should do. It’s not like they fell from the sky and do not have any other place to go to."

South Africans drag their minister over Chidimma Adetshina's visit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma Adetshina's returned to South Africa after emerging as Miss Universe first runner-up has continued to trend on X

Some South African netizens have been calling for the sack of the Home Affairs Minister after spotting the beauty queen in the country.

South Africans have also been signing petitions against the minister stirring reactions from many, including Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng